Highway Launches Highway Certified Insurance Agencies: A New Standard for Trust in Brokered Freight

DALLAS, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway today announced the launch of Highway Certified Insurance Agencies, a new designation for insurance agencies that meet defined standards for accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of data on the Highway platform. The announcement introduces the Highway Certified Network, a framework bringing shared accountability, transparency and enforceable standards across the brokered freight ecosystem.

Freight brokers make carrier decisions based on data flowing through Highway, much of it sourced from third parties. The Highway Certified Network holds those sources accountable, beginning with a defined set of standards for insurance agencies. Highway Certified Insurance Agencies commit to providing accurate and verifiable Certificates of Insurance (COIs), VIN-level vehicle coverage transparency and timely updates on policy changes, cancellations, and non-renewals.

“Freight has operated for too long in a world where critical decisions are made on fragmented, unverified data,” said Marshall Smith, Head of Load Compliance at Highway. “Brokers are held accountable for outcomes while relying on inputs that historically haven’t operated under shared standards. The Highway Certified Network changes that. Trust is earned, verified, and enforced at the network level.”

Highway is launching the network with 10 founding agencies, including national, regional and specialty practices:

Cavallino Risk Management Inc.

ECBM

Howden

Marquee Insurance Group

Monarch Insurance Brokers Limited

OOIDA

Pullsure / Valley Trucking Insurance

Transtar Insurance Brokers

Truck Writers

TrueNorth Companies





* Additional agencies representing national, regional, and specialty trucking practices are actively onboarding.

For freight brokers, the Highway Certified Network delivers stronger, more reliable insurance signals at the point of carrier selection, reduced exposure to fraud and stale insurance data and the ability to incorporate certification into compliance workflows. Motor carriers gain increased visibility and preference when working with Highway Certified Insurance Agencies, along with clearer standards and reduced friction that reinforce operational credibility. For Highway Certified Insurance Agencies, the designation provides meaningful differentiation through a visible commitment to data accuracy, timeliness, and operational trust. The certification strengthens relationships with freight brokers and motor carriers on the Highway platform and aligns agencies with a network built around accountability, transparency and higher-quality signals.

“We’ve built a trusted carrier network, and the Highway Certified Network is the next step — extending that trust to the broader ecosystem,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “Mature markets and exchanges have historically scaled when participants show up and align on shared standards. The system evolves to police itself and weed out bad participants. Freight markets have tolerated opacity from participants that financially benefit while avoiding participation standards. That changes now.”

Highway Certified Insurance Agencies represent the first phase of the Highway Certified Network, a broader vision for a trusted, accountability-driven freight ecosystem. Future expansions will extend this framework to additional service providers in the brokered freight market.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com .

About the Highway Certified Network

The Highway Certified Network is a program of shared accountability designed to close the gaps that bad actors exploit in the brokered freight ecosystem. Beginning with Highway Certified Insurance Agencies, the network establishes rules and standards for the service providers whose data informs carrier decisions — creating stronger signals, improved carrier quality, and better risk outcomes for every participant. Contact certified@highway.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Jessica Ballew

Highway

jessica.ballew@gohighway.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/074b5797-a766-4fb1-b6b3-92fcd79f2564