Xulon Press announces new faith-based children’s picture book, Queen Bee’s Garden of Virtues by Kristin Dean

Morrison, FL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Queen Bee’s Garden of Virtues by Kristin Dean available in paperback $26.49, 9798868533167; hardcover $42.49, 9798868533181; eBook $9.99, 9798868533174.

Queen Bee's Garden of Virtues

Queen Bee’s Garden of Virtues is a warm, imaginative journey through a vibrant garden where kindness blooms in every corner. Guided by Queen Bee, young Baby Bumble meets Caterpillar, Ladybug, Dragonfly, Grasshopper, and Inch Worm, each offering a gentle lesson in patience, kindness, thankfulness, courage, and honesty. As Baby Bumble wonders how to share these virtues, Queen Bee reminds us that goodness grows from within. This sweet, uplifting story shows children that even the smallest among us can plant seeds of love and make the world brighter. Perfect for young readers, classrooms, and bedtime, it celebrates character growth, and the power of small deeds.

“I was inspired to write this book after spending many quiet hours in nature watching the small wonders that often go unnoticed,” Kristin says. “It is sometimes the smallest things that make the greatest difference in someone's life. Bees have a powerful role in our world. As they gather nectar, they quietly help flowers bloom and gardens flourish. One tiny bee can touch many blossoms in a single day. In the same way, small acts of kindness can touch many hearts. I like to think of this as the ‘bee effect.’ Just like the bees in a garden, virtues will spread, touching lives, renewing spirits, and helping the world bloom a little brighter for us all. This book was inspired to help children and adults see the beauty in slowing down, connecting with nature, and choosing goodness and together we can all ‘just bee.’”



Kristin Dean is a Florida farm girl at heart, happiest when surrounded by animals, sunshine, and buzzing bees. Living in Ocala, she spends her days caring for her garden—her favorite place to reflect, dream, and watch beauty unfold one bloom at a time. Flowers are her love language, and she believes every season of life has something to teach us. Queen Bee’s Garden of Virtues grew from her love of nature and the magic of bees, the tiny heroes behind every blossom. This book is dedicated to Nana, who taught her the simple power of learning to “just bee.”

###

Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Queen Bee’s Garden of Virtues is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Kristin Dean

Email: kristindeanfl [at] gmail.com

Phone Number: 352-804-5474