American Bakers Association Launches “Baking Feeds America” Campaign, Celebrating the Industry’s Vital Role in Nourishing the Nation

Washington D.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Bakers Association (ABA) – the largest trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States – announced today the launch of its new campaign, “Baking Feeds America.” The campaign celebrates the longstanding and integral role of baked goods in American life with an engaging exploration of how these essential foods contribute to balanced diets, economic strength, and meaningful moments across the country.

From bread and tortillas to cookies, crackers, and cakes, commercial bakers produce foods that are a foundational part of the American diet and daily life. Through the “Baking Feeds America” campaign, ABA will share the powerful story of how commercial bakers help feed the nation with a wide variety of baked goods that are essential to meals and celebrations across every table.

“Baked goods have been a cherished part of American mealtimes for generations and remain an integral part of celebrations and everyday life,” said Eric Dell, ABA President and CEO. “Through the ‘Baking Feeds America’ campaign, we are proud to showcase the industry’s unwavering commitment to feeding the country, strengthening local communities, and ensuring consumers continue to have access to the foods they know and trust.”

The baking industry supports nearly 800,000 jobs nationwide and serves as a critical economic driver from farm fields, ingredient suppliers, and equipment manufacturers to bakeries, grocery stores, and restaurants. Bakers also play an important role in addressing food insecurity by producing affordable staple foods relied upon by millions of Americans every day.



By providing a wide range of affordable and nourishing baked foods, the baking industry helps meet the diverse needs of consumers while supporting balanced meals in communities across America. Grain foods like enriched and whole grain breads provide essential nutrients for Americans including fiber, folate, iron, magnesium, and B vitamins that support balanced diets and overall wellness.

The campaign will also highlight the industry’s proactive efforts to respond to evolving consumer expectations including recent commitments by commercial bakers to voluntarily phase out ingredients such as certified FD&C colors, azodicarbonamide (ADA), and potassium bromate.

Through “Baking Feeds America,” ABA will highlight the commercial baking industry’s enduring commitment to feeding the nation, supporting American jobs, and strengthening communities from coast to coast. The campaign reinforces the importance of ensuring families in every community continue to have access to the baked foods they rely on every day – from breakfast tables and school cafeterias to grocery stores and local restaurants.

Learn more at www.bakingfeedsamerica.org.

About the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain.

Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from extensive business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources. ABA is committed to enhancing its mission by growing the category and promoting the industry as the destination workplace. In 2025, ABA earned the prestigious Great Place To Work® Certification, underscoring its commitment to delivering on the Higher Level Impact strategic objective by fostering a strong internal culture that drives excellence for the commercial baking industry.