Tunnel to Towers Foundation Welcomes Four College Student-Athletes to its NIL Program

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced the newest class of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, welcoming four new students who will endeavor to ensure that young Americans “Never Forget” the sacrifices made by first responders and military members. Joining a growing community of volunteers, each student-athlete gives their time and their platform to further the mission of the Foundation among their communities.

The program, launched in September 2021, empowers college student-athletes to use their Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) platforms for a meaningful cause: growing personal brands while promoting the organization’s mission to honor first responders, military veterans, and their families. To date, nearly 30 student-athletes and young professionals have collaborated with the foundation to participate in the initiative.

The latest group of Student-Athlete Advocates are:

Kayla Carrino – Senior Cross Country, Seton Hall University

Juliana Mosca – Sophomore Soccer & Lacrosse, Manhattan University

Casey Rhine – Junior Lacrosse, Jacksonville University

Chloe Trimandilis – Sophomore Softball, Fordham University

Representing three sports, and four schools in three states, these student-athletes embody the Foundation’s mission to do good, each with their own reason for joining the Student-Athlete Advocate Program.

Student-Athlete Advocates are expected to familiarize themselves with the organization’s mission and programs, participate in T2T events across the country, and engage with T2T followers through content creation on the Foundation’s website and social media channels.

This year, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks – the importance of spreading the mantra of ‘Never Forget’ to new and younger generations is more critical than ever. T2T’s Student-Athlete Advocates recognize the enduring significance of honoring the heroes of that day, as well as all our first responders, active servicemembers and military veterans.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For over 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

The Foundation continues to deliver mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of first responders who leave behind young children. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness, providing over 10,000 of America’s homeless veterans with housing assistance and services to date.

For more information on the student-athletes:

Kayla Carrino is a senior at Seton Hall University where she runs with the women’s cross country team. Coming from a line of first responders in Lyndhurst, NJ, Kayla is inspired by her father, Michael Carrino, Chief of Police for the Lyndhurst Police Department, whose commitment to helping others is exemplary. She originally learned about the foundation through him and his work to bring Tunnel to Towers activations to local schools.

“After 9/11, my dad was part of the rescue and recovery at Ground Zero - an experience that left him with permanent injuries and forever shaped my understanding of sacrifice, resilience, and what it truly means to serve others,” said Kayla Carrino, senior cross country athlete at Seton Hall University, from Lyndhurst, NJ. “Watching him dedicate his life to helping others has motivated me to follow in his footsteps, and being part of this program is my way of honoring that sacrifice.”

Juliana Mosca is a sophomore at Manhattan University where she plays both soccer and lacrosse. A Carle Place, NY native with several family members in NYC law enforcement, Juliana is moved by the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Institute – a September 11, 2001, education program for grades K-12. Her childhood education major gives her a unique and pointed interest in helping young students learn about the importance of how every hero played a role on that day

“Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a fantastic organization that is very important in my household. My dad is a lieutenant in the FDNY – seeing him leave for work and knowing he might not return home really puts into perspective the sacrifice that was made at Ground Zero and every day since,” said Juliana Mosca, a sophomore soccer & lacrosse player at Manhattan University from Carle Place, NY.

Casey Rhine is a junior at Jacksonville University where she plays lacrosse. At home in Roslyn Heights, NY, Casey has a tight-knit family that she strives to make proud: her parents, FDNY Captain Stephen Rhine and Inspector Kristin Rhine, raised Casey with a strong sense of service, community, hard work, and grit.

“Ever since I can remember, the firehouse and the police department taught me that service is much more than a profession, it’s a family,” said Casey Rhine, a junior lacrosse player at Jacksonville University from Roslyn Heights, NY. “Joining the Student-Athlete Advocate program allows me to leverage my experience with my Jacksonville lacrosse family to build on the legacy of first responders everywhere. I want to answer the call that my parents and so many others have answered before me.”

Chloe Trimandilis is a sophomore at Fordham University where she plays softball – her 14th year in the sport. Having begun her softball career at 5 years old in Danbury, CT, Chloe is drawn to the sport due to its competitive yet team-oriented nature. She looks forward to the Tunnel to Towers 5k Run & Walk each year, where coming together in support of a common cause allows her to contribute to something bigger than herself.

“Although I was not yet born when the events of September 11th, 2001 occurred, the pillars of my community – my teachers, friends, and family – taught me about that day and the lasting effect it has on us all, especially first responders,” said Chloe Trimandilis, a sophomore softball player at Fordham University from Danbury, CT. “I want to use my platform to share their stories and make sure that their heroism, bravery, and sacrifice is never forgotten.”



About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, Tunnel to Towers carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Donate $11 a month and amplify your impact with a car or land donation. Visit T2T.org to learn more.

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Additional assets for coverage are available upon request.

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