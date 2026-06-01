Neighbors Bank Names Ashley Harris as Spokesperson and Director of Homebuyer Education

Columbia, MISSOURI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off National Homeownership Month, 15-year mortgage industry veteran Ashley Harris has been named spokesperson and Director of Homebuyer Education at Neighbors Bank, one of the nation's top 3 USDA lenders (by total loan closing volume, USDA 2025). Harris will lead the bank's education platform and represent the company across national media, industry events, and its expanding content channels.

Ashley Harris, Director of Homebuyer Education, meets borrowers where they are to break down complicated mortgage topics and make homebuying more achievable.

"Too many people are making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives without the information they need," said Harris. "I want to change that."

With more than 15 years of mortgage industry experience and a registered mortgage loan originator, (NMLS #1106948), Harris started her career on the back end of the mortgage process as a closer before making a deliberate move to a borrower-facing loan officer role. The result is a perspective few in the industry share: she has seen the full arc of a loan firsthand, from the initial conversation all the way through closing, and knows how to get past the obstacles that surface along the way.

That experience drew her toward the borrowers most lenders had already closed the door on. Families with credit challenges, prior bankruptcy, limited savings, and little confidence that homeownership was actually within reach. Harris opened the door.

Her expertise brought her to the Production Manager role at Neighbors Bank, where she led a team of 50 loan officers and oversaw daily operations, coaching, and professional development for over five years. Harris built a reputation for doing what Neighbors Bank believes every lender should: replacing complex lending jargon with plain language that meets borrowers where they are.

Outside of her direct work with borrowers, Harris has already established a strong track record as a trusted voice in homebuyer education. She has authored more than a dozen educational articles covering topics from USDA loan eligibility and FHA down payment assistance to busting debt-to-income myths and credit requirements. Publications including the U.S. News & World Report and Realtor.com have quoted her on subjects ranging from mortgage affordability to the unique financial challenges facing borrowers in today’s market.

"I've worked with people who were convinced homeownership wasn't for them," said Harris. "They had credit challenges, low funds, or just didn't know where to start. And more often than not, they were closer than they thought. That's what drives everything I do in this role. If I can help even one person realize that buying a home is within reach, and show them the steps to get there, that's the whole point."

A Colorado resident, Harris lives with her husband and three children. She will share her expertise through Neighbors Bank's YouTube channel, social media channels, and more.

"Ashley is exactly the kind of voice this industry needs more of," said Jake Vehige, President of Neighbors Bank. "She has spent her career helping real people through real transactions, and that experience shows every time she explains a complex topic in a way anyone can understand. We created this role because we believe homebuyer education should be a priority, not an afterthought, and Ashley is the right person on our team to lead that effort."

National Homeownership Month has been observed every June since 2002 to spotlight the people and organizations working to make homeownership more accessible. To mark the month, Harris and Neighbors Bank will release a series of new educational videos, articles, social media content and resources throughout June aimed at first-time and underserved homebuyers.

Neighbors Bank's Homebuyer Education Center, available at https://www.neighborsbank.com/learn/, serves as the hub for Harris and other team members to share educational resources designed to help buyers at every stage of the homebuying journey.

The bank offers USDA, FHA, VA, and conventional mortgages across 49 states and Washington, D.C., specializing in down payment assistance programs from trusted partners to lower the down payment hurdle.

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, Neighbors Bank is a fully remote company focused on serving first-time and low-to-moderate-income homebuyers across 49 states and Washington D.C.





About Neighbors Bank



Neighbors Bank is an FDIC-insured, direct-to-consumer mortgage lender and the #3 USDA lender by loan closing volume in the United States according to the 2025 United States Department of Agriculture rankings. Founded in 1945 in Clarence, Missouri, now headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the bank specializes in USDA, FHA, VA, and conventional home loans. Neighbors Bank operates as an online-first lender, serving borrowers in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Member FDIC. NMLS #491986. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at neighborsbank.com.

Neighbors Bank Logo

Press Inquiries

Alyssa Patzius

VP of Marketing & Communications

communications [at] neighborsbank.com

https://www.neighborsbank.com/