COUNTRY Financial® Announces Auto Insurance Rate Reductions in 11 States

Bloomington, IL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



COUNTRY Financial announced today that it is lowering auto insurance rates for clients in 11 states after seeing improvements in driving and claims trends. The states receiving rate reductions are Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Auto insurance prices are based largely on how often accidents happen and how expensive they are to repair. In these states, COUNTRY clients are experiencing fewer accidents and lower overall claim costs. Because of these positive trends, the company can reduce rates for many drivers.

The average rate reductions by state include:





Colorado: down 10%





Georgia: down 6%





Idaho: down 5%





Illinois: down 8%





Iowa: down 5.5%





Minnesota: down 4%





Missouri: down 5%





North Dakota: down 3%





Oregon: down 7%





Tennessee: down 6%





Wisconsin: down 7%





“We regularly review our claims experience to make sure our rates reflect real-world conditions,” said Kelvin Schill, Senior Vice President, Property and Casualty Operations. “As costs come down, we look for ways to help our clients manage their expenses - especially during a time when inflation and other economic pressures continue to impact household budgets.”

Actual savings will vary from person to person, depending on factors such as driving history, vehicle type, coverage choices and other adjustments.

COUNTRY encourages clients to meet with a local representative to review their auto insurance coverage. These conversations can help ensure policies are customized to individual needs while remaining affordable.

Drivers may also be able to save more by:









Practicing safe driving habits,





Participating in COUNTRY Financial’s Driver IQ program, which rewards good driving behavior, and





Taking advantage of other available discounts.





Additional rate reductions in other states may be announced later this year as reviews continue.

For more information, individuals are encouraged to contact their local COUNTRY Financial representative or visit COUNTRYFinancial.com.

About COUNTRY Financial

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.



Contact Info



Jamie Hasselbring

News@countryfinancial.com

+1 309-821-5103