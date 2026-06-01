HAAR Names Tiffany James CEO to Strengthen Member Engagement and Value, Market Leadership, and Industry Impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® (HAAR) has named Tiffany James as its new Chief Executive Officer. James will officially begin her role at the end of July and will oversee both HAAR and ValleyMLS.

James joins HAAR as Huntsville and North Alabama continue to experience rapid growth across defense, aerospace, technology, advanced manufacturing, tourism, and population expansion. In her new role, she will work with HAAR leadership, ValleyMLS, brokers, REALTORS®, subscribers, and community partners to strengthen member value, support market professionalism, and expand the organization’s regional impact.

James brings more than 20 years of experience in REALTOR® association leadership, communications, advocacy, governance, member engagement, and organizational modernization. Most recently, she served as CEO of the Fort Collins Board of REALTORS®, where she led strategic and operational initiatives, expanded partnership participation, diversified non-dues revenue, and led modernization efforts including a new website and association management system implementation.

She also previously served in senior leadership roles with the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS®, where she launched the organization’s first Communications Department and helped position the association as a leading regional authority on housing data and media relations.

“Tiffany brings exactly the kind of forward-thinking, relationship-centered leadership HAAR needs for this next chapter,” said Regina Mitchell, President of the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS®. “Our region is growing rapidly, our members are navigating a changing real estate environment, and HAAR must continue to elevate its role as a trusted resource, advocate, educator, and industry leader. Tiffany understands how to balance innovation with trust, and she has a strong track record of building relationships, strengthening governance, and helping REALTOR® organizations deliver meaningful value.”

The CEO search was led by a Search Committee chaired by Robert Simons and conducted in partnership with WAV Group, a leading executive search and consulting firm serving REALTOR® associations, MLSs, brokerages, and real estate technology organizations.

“Our Search Committee was focused on finding a leader who could guide both HAAR and ValleyMLS with vision, discipline, and credibility,” said Robert Simons, Search Committee Chair. “Tiffany stood out because she brings both strategic energy and practical execution. She has experience modernizing association operations, engaging and building trusting relationships with brokers and stakeholders, elevating education and communications, and strengthening an organization’s voice in the broader business and civic community. We are confident she is well prepared to help HAAR increase member value and enhance its influence and impact at the local, state, and national levels.”

“The strength of HAAR and ValleyMLS starts with the people they serve, and I am looking forward to building strong relationships with the brokers, REALTORS®, subscribers, staff, and community partners who are shaping North Alabama’s future,” said Tiffany James, incoming CEO. “This is a market with extraordinary momentum and an association with an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of real estate services, professionalism, advocacy, and market leadership. Rocket City chose me just as much as I chose it, and I couldn't be more energized to be here. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, brokers, REALTORS®, subscribers, and community partners to build trust, listen carefully, think boldly, and deliver lasting value,” James added.

Tiffany James is scheduled to begin her new role as CEO at the end of July.

About the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS®

The Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® (HAAR) is the leading professional organization for real estate practitioners across North Alabama, serving nearly 5,000 members, advancing the profession through advocacy, education, professional development, and member services. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For more information, visit haar.realtor .

About ValleyMLS

ValleyMLS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS® (HAAR), is North Alabama's most accurate and comprehensive multiple listing service. Delivering innovative technology, reliable data, and superior support, ValleyMLS empowers real estate professionals across the region to serve their clients with confidence and professionalism. For more information and to search homes, visit ValleyMLS.com .

Media Contact:

Monika Sollee, WAV Group Communications

monika@wavgroup.com

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