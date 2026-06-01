RTDNA Awards 93 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards to 41 of Gray Media’s Television Stations

ATLANTA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media announced today that 41 of its local television stations earned a combined 93 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana, led all Gray stations with nine awards, followed by WMTV in Madison, Wisconsin, with six. Among the highest honors:

Four awards for Overall Excellence — the highest honor bestowed - to WANF in Atlanta, Georgia; WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina; WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia; and WRDW in Augusta, Georgia.

Eleven awards for Investigative Reporting to KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri; WFSB in Hartford, Connecticut; WVUE in New Orleans; KCBD in Lubbock, Texas; KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; KKTV in Colorado Springs, Colorado (recently divested by Gray); WCSC in Charleston; WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; WEEK in Peoria, Illinois; WMTV in Madison; and WRDW in Augusta.

Nine awards for Digital to Arizona’s Family in Phoenix, Arizona; KCTV in Kansas City; KPTV in Portland, Oregon; WANF in Atlanta; WHNS in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina; WKYT in Lexington, Kentucky; WLOX in Biloxi; Mississippi, WNDU in South Bend, Indiana; and WRDW in Augusta.

Nine awards for Hard News to KCTV in Kansas City; WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee; WVUE in New Orleans; WAFB in Baton Rouge; WCAX in Burlington, Vermont; WITN in Greenville-New Bern, North Carolina; WMTV in Madison; WNDU in South Bend; and WRDW in Augusta.

Eight awards for Podcast to Arizona’s Family in Phoenix; Hawaii News Now in Honolulu, Hawaii; KMOV in St. Louis, Missouri; WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio; WSMV in Nashville; WALB in Albany, Georgia; WECT in Wilmington, North Carolina; and WSAW in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Eight awards for Excellence in Video to WANF in Atlanta; WVUE in New Orleans; KTIV in Sioux City, Iowa; KTUU in Anchorage, Alaska; WAND in Decatur, Illinois (recently acquired by Gray); WMBF in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; WWBT in Richmond, Virginia; and WMTV in Madison.

Six awards for Continuing Coverage to WSMV in Nashville; KOLD in Tucson; WVUE in New Orleans; WNDU in South Bend; WMTV in Madison; and WRDW in Augusta.

Six awards for Excellence In Innovation to Arizona’s Family in Phoenix; WVUE in New Orleans; WALA in Mobile, Alabama; WEEK in Peoria; WKYT in Lexington and a collaborative effort of Gray’s Nebraska stations KOLN, KSNB, KNOP and WOWT.

"These awards reflect the tireless work of journalists across Gray who go beyond the headlines to deliver reporting that truly matters to the communities we serve," said Gray Chief Executive Officer Hilton H. Howell Jr. "Every one of these honors represents a real commitment to accountability and public service. I could not be more proud of our stations."

"Our newsrooms continue to raise the bar for local journalism, and this recognition is a testament to their dedication," said Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland. "From investigative reporting to breaking news, our teams are proving every day that strong local journalism drives meaningful change."

The Edward R. Murrow Awards, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association, have honored outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism since 1971. Gray's regional award winners now advance to the national round of the competition, with national awards to be announced later this summer.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. As of May 15, 2026, we serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.





Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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