Glazed & Infused: Chicago's Favorite Dispensary Is Turning National Donut Day Into a Full-Blown Experience

CHICAGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivy Hall Dispensary , Illinois' largest independent cannabis retailer and Chicago's go-to destination for inventive, only-in-this-city cannabis experiences, is partnering with beloved neighborhood bakery West Town Bakery and cult-favorite donut brand The Good One to mark National Donut Day with a one-of-a-kind, one-day on-site activation.

The collaboration is the latest in Ivy Hall's growing legacy of culinary partnerships that blur the line between cannabis retail and Chicago's vibrant food scene, following celebrated activations with Steingold's Deli ( Chicago’s first cannabis-infused mustard ) and Paulie Gee's ( World’s largest infused pizza ). The company also hosted the first cannabis wedding earlier this year.

West Town Bakery , a beloved Chicago institution known for its scratch-made pastries and community-first ethos, supplies the dough. The Good One , the boundary-pushing donut concept whose signature brown butter glaze became an overnight obsession, applies that iconic glaze fresh on-site. Together, they’re making a limited-edition cannabis-infused donut available exclusively at Ivy Hall Logan Square (3115 W Armitage Ave) on June 5th for adults 21+ beginning at 12, while supplies last.

"Teaming up with West Town Bakery and The Good One felt like a natural fit — two incredible local brands that bring passion and craft to everything they do. This is about more than a donut. It's about showing up for Chicago," said Jonny Boucher, Director of Marketing at Ivy Hall. "At Ivy Hall, we've always believed that cannabis is best experienced at the intersection of great food, great people, and great culture. We're not here to just move product off shelves, we're here to build something the city hasn't seen before, and keep raising the bar every time."

That commitment to surprise and delight is central to Ivy Hall's identity. Since opening, the brand has made a habit of giving its community reasons to show up beyond the transaction, whether through unexpected culinary mashups, immersive in-store experiences, or partnerships that put Chicago's independent small businesses in the spotlight. National Donut Day is just the latest proof of concept.

The activation includes:

Limited-edition brown butter-glazed, cannabis-infused donuts (21+, while supplies last)

On-site “Ivy Consumption Lounge”

Dark Matter Coffee





“The Good One got its start last National Donut Day as a summer pop-up. We’re on hiatus while we search for a permanent home, so I was thrilled when Ivy Hall set out to make this Donut Day special,” said Brandon Mensing, Owner and Head Baker, The Good One. “As a fledgling queer-owned business getting this kind of support from fellow local businesses means everything. The community support in Andersonville and throughout Chicago has been incredible and it keeps me motivated to make sure this dream becomes a reality!”

About Ivy Hall

Ivy Hall Dispensary is Illinois’ largest independent cannabis retailer, celebrating the full cannabis experience through high-quality products, inventive culinary collaborations, and thoughtfully crafted cannabis-infused offerings. Rooted in community and driven by hospitality, Ivy Hall offers a curated selection of high-quality products, expert education, and personalized service in welcoming, thoughtfully designed spaces where feeling good matters more than simply feeling it. Moving beyond purely transactional retail, Ivy Hall is ushering in a new wave of dispensaries that prioritize connection, comfort, and discovery—an approachable alternative to the sterile and intimidating storefronts of the past. Dedicated to excellence, equity, and inclusion, Ivy Hall proudly serves communities across Illinois with ten retail locations in Bucktown, Logan Square, Peoria, Streamwood, Crystal Lake, Glendale Heights, Montgomery, Waukegan, Bolingbrook, and Edwardsville. To learn more, visit ivyhalldispensary.com .

About West Town Bakery

West Town Bakery is a beloved Chicago institution serving handcrafted pastries, artisan breads, custom cakes, and its famous cakeballs since 2011. With locations throughout the Chicagoland area, West Town Bakery blends Chicago's urban spirit with a passion for quality ingredients and time-honored baking techniques — from flaky croissants and decadent donuts to celebration-worthy custom cakes. To learn more, visit westtownbakery.com.

About The Good One

The Good One is a queer-owned, community-focused artisan donut shop coming to Andersonville, Chicago. Founded by Brandon Mensing, The Good One is built on a simple but radical idea: every donut is hand-shaped from real brioche dough and fried to order, the way a donut should be. Alongside three signature flavors — including the house-favorite brown butter glaze — The Good One offers rotating weekly specials and an ethos that goes beyond the fryer. Customers are greeted with an invitation: "Finish this phrase for a free sample: I'm a good ____." Currently seeking a permanent location on Clark Street and investment to open its doors for good. To learn more, visit eatthegoodone.com.

Media Contact

Ivy Hall

ivyhall@mattio.com