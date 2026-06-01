Azure Printed Homes Announces Mid-Year Milestones as Company Scales

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Azure Printed Homes, the emerging U.S. leader in large-format 3D printing and manufacturing of high-quality and sustainable homes, 2026 is the year of national scale. Now in its fourth year of business, Azure has achieved $7M+ revenue in 2025, positive EBITDA, and has booked more than $62M in customer pre-orders. The company opened its newest factory in Denver, CO, on April 14 and is now entering the final 30 days of its Crowdfunding campaign as it evolves to new avenues of growth funding.

Today, as we close the first half of 2026, Azure has disclosed the following new milestones for the most dynamic period yet in the company’s history:

Azure’s first completed transitional housing development, Welcome Home Village in San Luis Obispo, CA will celebrate its grand opening on June 8. In partnership with the County and City of San Luis Obispo and the DignityMoves, Azure is providing 62 units for this innovative development that will offer interim and permanent housing units at its official opening. Azure is finalizing contracts for multiple similar developments in the remainder of 2026 and beyond.

will celebrate its grand opening on June 8. In partnership with the County and City of San Luis Obispo and the DignityMoves, Azure is providing 62 units for this innovative development that will offer interim and permanent housing units at its official opening. Azure is finalizing contracts for multiple similar developments in the remainder of 2026 and beyond. On June 9, Azure CEO Gene Eidelman and Advantage Homes President Todd Su will host a press event and celebration of Azure's new partnership with Advantage Homes, which is California's largest dealer network for modular housing with 8 offices and 150 salespeople statewide.

and will host a press event and celebration of Azure's new partnership with Advantage Homes, which is California's largest dealer network for modular housing with 8 offices and 150 salespeople statewide. On a related note, as Wells Fargo has announced mortgage incentives for buyers of 3D printed homes, Azure hopes all mortgage providers will be willing to support these vital purchases for America’s most innovative new dwellings and homes. This is fortuitous timing, as in the past seven days Azure has broken ground on the first two of many Palisades and Altadena home rebuilds.

has announced mortgage incentives for buyers of 3D printed homes, Azure hopes all mortgage providers will be willing to support these vital purchases for America’s most innovative new dwellings and homes. This is fortuitous timing, as in the past seven days Azure has broken ground on the first two of many Within the coming week, Azure will announce a new partnership with The Tax Strategy Center to enter a $15MM contract to facilitate tax-advantaged investments in Azure’s environmentally sustainable homes in 2026.

Azure has also secured a signed $25 MM agreement to provide affordable housing units for apartment developments in Southern California. Additional details will be announced shortly.





Onsite Meetings and Factory Tour Opportunities: 6/3 in Denver and 6/10 in Los Angeles

“Our hope to make 2026 the year for Azure to achieve national scale is rapidly becoming a reality,” said Gene Eidelman, Co-founder and CEO of Azure Printed Homes. Eidelman notes accelerating interest in Azure throughout the U.S. for rebuilding communities that have been affected by fires and other natural disasters, for ADUs, for economical and weather resistant housing developments as well as ideal dwellings for outdoor hospitality and “glamping” enthusiasts such as members of the American Glamping Association (“AGA”). Eidelman and Ruben Martinez, Founder of AGA will hold a fireside chat at Azure’s Denver factory at 12000 E. 45th Avenue on June 3 at 9 am PDT/10 am MDT and can be viewed in person (register at https://luma.com/nijay3yr) or online here.

Azure will host Ask Us Anything and tour event at its Los Angeles facility on Wednesday, 6/10 at 3:00 p.m. PST. For registration and further details visit https://luma.com/njiihxq1.

Azure’s homes can be inspected and completed quickly and efficiently at the factory locations, and then easily installed at homesites at a rate that is typically 70 percent faster and 30 percent less expensive than traditionally built homes.

For more information about Azure’s current and upcoming developments or to make an investment before the June 30th deadline, visit wefunder.com/azure.

About Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes is a technology-enabled housing platform that combines advanced manufacturing, proprietary large-scale 3D printing, sustainable materials, and strategic development partnerships to deliver housing faster, more affordably, and with significantly less environmental impact than traditional construction. Through its growing network of manufacturing facilities, distribution partners, developers, and project owners, Azure serves multiple markets including housing for the homeless, affordable housing, workforce housing, disaster recovery, hospitality, ADUs, and residential development.

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