Westland Insurance unites more than 80 branches nationwide to support local food banks

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, Canada’s fourth-largest insurance brokerage, brought together employees from more than 80 branches on May 27 for its first National Food Drive, a cross-country initiative focused on supporting local food banks and addressing growing food insecurity.

A national effort rooted in community

The one-day initiative took place in communities across BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Westland teams partnered with local grocery stores to make donating easy and accessible, helping drive meaningful contributions where support is needed most.

Hunger continues to impact individuals and families across Canada, with rising grocery costs placing additional strain on household budgets and increasing reliance on food banks. According to Food Banks Canada, there were nearly 2.2 million visits to food banks in a single month in 2025, the highest number on record, highlighting the growing need for community support.

From local initiative to national movement

What started as a small, local effort has grown into a national movement. Eight years ago, Rhonda Dozois, Regional Sales Manager, organized a food drive at her Westland branch in Westbank, BC. Inspired by a desire to help her community, the initiative expanded year after year and now spans communities across multiple provinces.

“Supporting our communities has always been at the heart of what we do,” says food drive founder Rhonda Dozois. “Seeing our people come together to support food banks has been incredibly meaningful. It’s amazing to see how a small idea can grow into something that creates real impact.”

Reflecting on the importance of the initiative, Dozois adds, “With the rising cost of groceries, more individuals and families are turning to food banks for support. This makes it even more important for us to show up for our communities. What I love most about our food drive is how it brings people together locally. Every donation, big or small, helps make a difference for someone.”

Supporting food security across Canada

Food banks were a natural focus, providing immediate support to those who need it most. Through partnerships with local grocery stores and strong community participation, the initiative helped generate meaningful donations in communities across the country.

Results from the 2026 National Food Drive include:

• 13,430 pounds of food collected

• $20,912.50 raised in support of local food banks

These donations will help strengthen food security in the communities where Westland employees and clients live and work.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.