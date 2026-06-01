Ignoring Symptoms Can Be Costly—Check In, Not Out This Men’s Health Month

BALTIMORE, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to their health, too many men are checking out instead of checking in—ignoring symptoms, delaying appointments, and avoiding important conversations. This Men’s Health Month, the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association, is encouraging men everywhere to Check In, Not Out, starting with their urological health.

Despite advances in medicine, men continue to face significant health disparities. Over 55% of men do not receive regular health screenings, and 77% are unaware of their family history regarding urological issues. Prostate cancer remains the most common urologic cancer, with more than 333,830 new cases expected in 2026, while testicular cancer is the leading cancer among men aged 15–44.

“June is Men’s Health Month and a reminder for men to make their health a priority. Too many men ignore symptoms or suffer in silence rather than seeking care. Annual checkups and simple blood tests can make a significant difference in preventing disease and improving long-term health, “ said Justin Dubin, MD, director of Men’s Sexual Health at the Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida. “Whether it's erectile dysfunction, cancer screening, diabetes, or high blood pressure, there is no better time than now to see a doctor – it can make all the difference. To be the best partner, son, father, or coworker, men first need to take care of themselves."

Raising awareness around urological health is an important step toward helping men take action by prioritizing preventive care, recognizing early warning signs, and seeking medical guidance when something doesn’t feel right. Throughout June, the UCF is highlighting key areas of urological health to help men stay informed and engaged in their well-being.

Sexual Health Check-In

Sexual health is an important part of overall well-being, yet many men hesitate to talk about it. Erectile dysfunction (ED) affects an estimated 30 million men in the United States and becomes more common with age. Changes in sexual function, low testosterone, or decreased libido can also be early warning signs of conditions like heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure. Men should pay attention to persistent changes in performance, energy levels, or desire and discuss them with a healthcare provider. Addressing these issues early can improve both quality of life and overall health outcomes. Learn more about erectile dysfunction.

Testicular Health Check-In

Testicular cancer is one of the most treatable cancers, especially when caught early, with a five-year survival rate of more than 95%. However, it most often affects younger men between the ages of 15 and 44. Warning signs include a lump, swelling, heaviness in the scrotum, or a dull ache in the groin. Regular self-exams can help men detect changes early. Even though not all lumps are cancer, any change should be evaluated promptly by a healthcare provider to ensure the best possible outcome. Learn more about testicular cancer.

Prostate Health Check-In

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, making awareness and early detection critical. Risk increases with age, particularly after 50, and is higher for men with a family history of the disease. Because early stages often have no symptoms, men should talk with their doctor about when to begin screening. When symptoms do appear, they may include frequent urination, weak urine flow, or blood in the urine. Open conversations with a healthcare provider can help men make informed decisions about PSA testing and monitoring. Learn more about prostate cancer screening.

Total Urological Health Check-In

Urological conditions are common, affecting millions of men each year. For example, kidney stones impact about 1 in 10 people during their lifetime, and urinary symptoms such as urgency or frequency increase with age. Issues involving the bladder, kidneys, and urinary tract can range from infections to more serious conditions, including cancer. Symptoms such as pain or burning during urination, blood in the urine, pelvic discomfort, or changes in urinary habits should not be ignored. Staying hydrated, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and seeking care early can help prevent complications and support long-term health.

Whether it’s scheduling a screening, paying attention to new symptoms or starting a conversation with a doctor, taking action now can lead to better outcomes later. This Men’s Health Month, don’t delay—Check In, Not Out.

Learn more and access resources at the UCF’s Men’s Health Month Information Center at UrologyHealth.org/menshealth

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

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