Ateliere Announces Channel-First Go-to-Market Strategy as Company Expands Beyond Media & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading cloud-native software company known for transforming media supply chains, today announced a channel-first go-to-market strategy built around an exclusive reseller model for media, entertainment, and video-intensive industries worldwide.

The strategy expands Ateliere beyond its established media and entertainment (M&E) base into sectors with significant video, content management, localization, distribution, compliance, and workflow automation needs. Selected reseller partners will bring Ateliere’s technology to market on a white-label basis while providing implementation, workflow integration, operational support, and customer success services.

“Ateliere has always believed that the future of the media supply chain is cloud-native, automated, and customer-controlled,” said Flavius Goman, President of Ateliere Creative Technologies. “The same challenges we solved for major M&E companies increasingly exist in many other industries. Our reseller model allows us to serve those markets through expert partners while Ateliere stays focused on technological innovation.”

Ateliere will select one strategic reseller per vertical or industry segment rather than building a broad, undifferentiated channel. Each partner will lead commercial engagement, solution design, implementation, systems integration, support, and ongoing operational enablement.

The shift reflects the growing complexity of modern video operations, from title availability, localization, versioning, and distribution in M&E to training libraries, compliance video, multilingual communications, learning assets, event archives, and secure distribution in other industries.

“Our partners will not just resell software. They will implement it, support it, and help customers transform their operations,” added Goman.

Ateliere has established an initial reseller relationship covering multiple verticals and is in active discussions with additional prospective partners.

About Ateliere Creative Technologies

Ateliere Creative Technologies ( ateliere.com ) is a cloud-native software company enabling organizations to manage, package, distribute and monetize large-scale video and content libraries globally. Its flagship platform, Ateliere Connect, helps customers centralize content libraries, streamline workflows, reduce operational complexity and unlock new efficiencies through automation, AI-enabled capabilities and scalable cloud infrastructure. Originally proven in Media & Entertainment, Ateliere’s technology is increasingly applicable to any industry where video is a mission-critical asset.

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