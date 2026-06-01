2026 South Florida ORBIE Awards Recognize South Florida’s Top Technology Executives





MIAMI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 South Florida ORBIE Awards honored leading chief information officers (CIOs) from Carrier Global Corporation, Cushman & Wakefield, Hunt Military Communities, Cordis, ANF Group & HairClub for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by SouthFloridaCIO, one of over 50 Inspire Leadership Network chapters, the prestigious award honors CIOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

This exclusive event brought together top executives and industry leaders from South Florida. The morning honored excellence in technology leadership six award categories at The Diplomat Beach Resort.

“Today’s CIOs are architects of the modern enterprise, designing the operating models, platforms, and capabilities making growth possible,” said Tricia Ferreira, SouthFloridaCIO Chair. “The ORBIE Awards recognize leaders who build for scale, resilience, and impact.”

Meet the 2026 South Florida ORBIE Award Winners:

Bobby George, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier Global Corporation, received the Leadership ORBIE.

received the Leadership ORBIE. Shawna Cartwright, SVP & CIO, Enterprise Technology, Cushman & Wakefield, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1B annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1B annual revenue & multi-national operations. Dr. CJ Slyfield, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Hunt Military Communities, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5B annual revenue.

received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5B annual revenue. Joe DiPrima, CIO, Cordis , received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $900M annual revenue.

, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $900M annual revenue. Sasha Seco Alvarez, SVP & CIO, ANF Group, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $350M annual revenue.

received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $350M annual revenue. Vidette Pires, CIO, HairClub, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $300M annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of leaders. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



South Florida ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the South Florida ORBIE Awards was delivered by Bobby George, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Carrier Global Corporation, who was interviewed by Chris Drumgoole, GM, DXC Cloud & Infrastructure, DXC Technology. Over 200 guests attended, representing leading South Florida organizations and their technology partners.

The following partners made the 2026 South Florida ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Comcast Business, Concord, Fortinet, Kanini & Prosource IT

Comcast Business, Concord, Fortinet, Kanini & Prosource IT Silver Partners: Future Tech, HPE, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Presidio, Sophos, Tata Consultancy Services & Zayo

Future Tech, HPE, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Presidio, Sophos, Tata Consultancy Services & Zayo Bronze Partners: 22 nd Century Technologies, iPower Technologies, Lava Technology Services, NAM Info Inc., Netdata & PCS

22 Century Technologies, iPower Technologies, Lava Technology Services, NAM Info Inc., Netdata & PCS Media Partner: South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United



To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About SouthFloridaCIO:

SouthFloridaCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in South Florida. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, SouthFloridaCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

SouthFloridaCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 2,000 members across over 50 chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd1363e-2704-42a9-9da9-651bc1870bdc