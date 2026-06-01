Sertexity achieves record investor payouts in May

MIAMI, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May became the most successful month in Sertexity's history in terms of the volume of accruals and payouts to platform users. According to the company's internal statistics, total payouts exceeded figures from all previous months and set a new record since the platform's launch.





The growth in performance was driven by several factors:

- improvements to AI-powered crypto arbitrage algorithms;

- expansion of execution and data processing infrastructure;

- growth in the number of active platform users;

- increased efficiency in identifying and executing arbitrage opportunities in the market.

Throughout May, the company continued to actively develop its proprietary AI infrastructure and enhance its internal intelligent systems. Updates were rolled out to AI models responsible for market data analysis, data processing was accelerated, and interaction between key platform components was improved. This made it possible to boost system efficiency and increase the number of arbitrage trades.

Sertexity notes that the results reflect growing user interest in automated solutions within the cryptocurrency and AI technology space. An increasing number of market participants are viewing intelligent systems as an alternative to manual arbitrage due to their ability to operate around the clock and respond quickly to changes in market conditions.

In addition to record payouts, May was also a successful month for Sertexity's product ecosystem. The company reported sales of over 1,000 branded crypto wallets integrated directly with the platform. The device has become one of the most popular products in the ecosystem.

Furthermore, a limited-edition drop of branded Sertexity merchandise sold out completely during the month. The collection included hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories in the brand's signature minimalist style. Strong demand for the merchandise served as further confirmation of the platform's growing community and increasing interest in the company's ecosystem.