Circuit Breaker Industry Size to Reach $30.32 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Circuit Breaker Industry size is projected to reach USD 30.32 billion by 2030, from USD 22.70 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. This rise is driven by the growing need for power reliability, increasing electricity consumption in residential and industrial applications, and expanding grid modernization initiatives. A surge in high-voltage transmission development, along with investments in smart substations and renewable energy infrastructure, is accelerating global industry demand. The industry growth is also influenced by regulatory pressure to replace aging equipment and adopt advanced protective systems that support digital monitoring and sustainability goals.

The circuit breaker industry is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising need for safe, reliable, and efficient power distribution across residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities sectors. Rapid urbanization, expansion of transmission and distribution networks, and the increasing integration of renewable energy sources are accelerating the demand for advanced protection devices. Government initiatives focused on grid modernization, electrification, and infrastructure development are further supporting market expansion.

Circuit Breaker Industry Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 22.70 billion

USD 22.70 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30.32 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.0%

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1237

List of Key Players in Circuit Breaker Industry:

ABB (Switzerland),

Schneider Electric (France),

Siemens (Germany),

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan),

Eaton (Ireland),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Rockwell Automation (US),

LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan) among others.

The circuit breaker industry is also benefiting from the growing demand for reliable power distribution in commercial buildings, industrial facilities, and residential applications. With the trend of digitalization in electrical systems and the integration of advanced wired and wireless monitoring solutions, both low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers are expected to experience substantial adoption across critical sectors, including utilities, data centers, EV charging infrastructure, and industrial automation.

The circuit breaker industry is gaining momentum due to rising investments aimed at strengthening and expanding transmission and distribution (T&D) networks worldwide. As electricity demand increases across both developed and emerging economies, utilities are upgrading transmission capacity and installing new substations to ensure reliable and secure power flow. This expansion directly drives the need for advanced circuit protection systems.

T&D utilities represent the largest segment of the circuit breaker industry, driven by the rapid modernization of electric grids and the large-scale addition of substations to support the integration of renewable power. Governments are prioritizing investment in reliable, high-capacity networks to manage fluctuating loads from wind, solar, and energy storage facilities, leading to higher installation of medium- and high-voltage breakers. Additionally, the rising electrification in developing economies and the refurbishment of old grids in mature markets, such as the US and the European Union, are driving adoption. Grid operators are also moving toward smart, automated switching systems to improve fault response time, increasing the demand for digital and predictive maintenance-enabled breaker solutions.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1237

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the circuit breaker industry, followed by Europe and North America. This growth is a result of large-scale industrialization, high urban energy demand, and continuing electrification initiatives in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Massive investments in renewable energy and utility grid capacity enhancement are pushing demand for high-voltage and medium-voltage circuit breakers. Expansion of commercial buildings, metro projects, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing facilities further contribute to industry acceleration. Europe is advancing, driven by sustainability regulations that promote SF6-free technologies. In North America, growth is influenced by grid modernization efforts, particularly in the US, which aim to support data centers and facilitate the integration of clean energy.

Europe maintains a strong position in the circuit breaker industry due to heavy investments in sustainable energy infrastructure, grid modernization, and the replacement of older equipment with advanced, environmentally friendly alternatives. Regulations targeting greenhouse gas emissions have increased demand for SF6-free and vacuum-based breakers across utilities and industrial applications. The region is also witnessing a rise in the installation of wind and solar plants, particularly in Germany, the UK, and the Nordic countries, driving a greater need for reliable high-voltage protection systems. Combined with smart building development and the expansion of EV charging networks, Europe presents continued growth opportunities for advanced, eco-efficient circuit breaker technologies.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1237

Key Findings of the Study:

September 2025: ABB announced its plan to invest USD 110 million to expand its US manufacturing footprint, including a new production line in Senatobia, Mississippi, dedicated to the Emax 3 air circuit breaker. The investment also supports facility expansions in Richmond, Virginia, and Pinetops, North Carolina, and adds capacity in Puerto Rico, all to meet rising demand from data centers, grid infrastructure, and critical electrification markets.

announced its plan to invest USD 110 million to expand its US manufacturing footprint, including a new production line in Senatobia, Mississippi, dedicated to the Emax 3 air circuit breaker. The investment also supports facility expansions in Richmond, Virginia, and Pinetops, North Carolina, and adds capacity in Puerto Rico, all to meet rising demand from data centers, grid infrastructure, and critical electrification markets. September 2025: LS Electric secured a contract to supply power distribution equipment to a hyperscale AI data center in the US, serving a major global tech firm. The project involves delivering power distribution solutions for gas-powered generation units within a microgrid system, with phased deliveries starting in February 2026. This contract underscores LS Electric's technological credibility in the global market and its role in enhancing critical power infrastructure for large-scale AI data centers.

secured a contract to supply power distribution equipment to a hyperscale AI data center in the US, serving a major global tech firm. The project involves delivering power distribution solutions for gas-powered generation units within a microgrid system, with phased deliveries starting in February 2026. This contract underscores LS Electric's technological credibility in the global market and its role in enhancing critical power infrastructure for large-scale AI data centers. August 2024: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation signed a contract with Siemens Energy to jointly develop DC switching stations for next-generation multi-terminal HVDC systems, with a key focus on creating detailed DC circuit-breaker requirement specifications to enable stable and flexible future DC grids. This collaboration supports large-scale renewable energy integration and strengthens both companies’ positions in advancing critical HVDC protection technologies worldwide.

signed a contract with Siemens Energy to jointly develop DC switching stations for next-generation multi-terminal HVDC systems, with a key focus on creating detailed DC circuit-breaker requirement specifications to enable stable and flexible future DC grids. This collaboration supports large-scale renewable energy integration and strengthens both companies’ positions in advancing critical HVDC protection technologies worldwide. July 2024: CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. announced the execution of a USD 80 million capacity expansion over the next 18 months, funded via internal accruals. The expansion will scale up production of motors, transformers, switchgears, and circuit breakers, including medium-voltage switchgear and GIS.

July 2024: Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation signed a contract with TEPCO Power Grid to supply a 72 kV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) for its Fuchu substation, using natural-origin gases instead of SF6. GIS, jointly developed with Meidensha Corporation, incorporates a vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) provided by Meidensha. Type testing is complete, and the product is being sold under Toshiba’s AEROXIA brand.

Related Reports:

Air Circuit Breaker Market

AC Circuit Breaker Market