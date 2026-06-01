Simulations Plus, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Simulations Plus securities?

If you incurred significant losses and want to determine if you are eligible to participate in the potential class action or to seek a recovery of your losses, follow the link provided:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/simulations-plus-inc/

For more information, contact James Baker at (619) 814-4471, jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com.

Background:

Simulations Plus is a software company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries. In June 2024, the Company acquired Pro-ficiency Holdings, Inc. and stated that the acquisition doubled the Company’s total addressable market to $8 billion.

On June 11, 2025, Simulations Plus announced preliminary third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue and updated its full-year fiscal 2025 revenue outlook, citing market uncertainties as headwinds. On this news, the Company’s stock fell over 24%, from $26.44 to $20.05 per share.

Then, on July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, including a net loss of $67.3 million and a $77.2 million non-cash impairment charge. The following day, the Company disclosed that it had dismissed its auditor, Grant Thornton LLP. Simulations Plus stated that certain matters involving segment reporting, reporting-unit determinations, and internal control over financial reporting could not be finalized in time for its Form 10-Q. Grant Thornton disagreed with the Company’s characterization and stated that it had identified and communicated matters related to segment reporting, reporting-unit determinations, and internal control over financial reporting, and that those matters “were not resolved to our satisfaction” as of its termination. On this news, shares fell nearly 26%, from $17.47 to $12.97 per share.



About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder class actions and derivative lawsuits. Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com