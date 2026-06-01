



MONTREAL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Public Safety Canada signals its openness to amending provisions in Bill C-22, prominent Canadian technology entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette asserts that this sudden regulatory pivot confirms the systemic dangers the legislation poses to data sovereignty and the digital economy.

The federal government’s sudden willingness to clarify the bill's language follows fierce opposition from tech giants including Apple, Meta, Google, and Shopify, alongside national privacy experts and global Virtual Private Network (VPN) providers who warned of a massive capital and infrastructure exodus.

Yanik Guillemette on the Ambiguity of Lawful Access Legislation

"The government is attempting to downplay corporate pushback as a mere 'misunderstanding,' but the global tech sector and legal experts see exactly what is written between the lines," said Yanik Guillemette . "When public officials claim the bill preserves cybersecurity while simultaneously mandating that private platforms build systemic access mechanisms for law enforcement, they are denying basic security architecture. As leading internet law experts point out, you cannot weaken cryptographic systems exclusively for the 'good guys'. Any forced vulnerability will inevitably be exploited by malicious actors and foreign adversaries."

The debate reached a boiling point during recent Standing Committee sessions, where legal and tech representatives—including Meta Canada's public policy directors—warned that the current draft could force companies to install government spyware and compromise end-to-end encryption architectures.

The Unconstitutionality of Mass Metadata Retention

Guillemette is also sounding the alarm on a lesser-known but equally dangerous clause in Bill C-22: the mandatory logging and retention of all citizens' metadata for up to one year, regardless of whether they are suspected of a crime.

"Compelling companies to track and store the geolocations, communication lengths, and daily habits of every Canadian is a direct step toward state surveillance. Even the United States does not impose these invasive bulk retention mandates, and European courts have repeatedly struck them down as unconstitutional. Modern economies run on trust. If Ottawa insists on implementing surveillance frameworks that mimic authoritarian jurisdictions, tech platforms, capital, and corporate headquarters will simply relocate to safer, more stable markets."

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and strategic investor who contributes to the strategic development of various companies. Specializing in AI adoption for SMEs, digital infrastructure, and North American Trade & Economy, he is widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding long-term technological tools, digital sovereignty, and the economic implications of public policy.

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