China's World-Class Residential Paradigm Debuts in Guangzhou: One Pengrui Offers the Chinese Answer to Global Ultra-Luxury Living

Guangzhou, China, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 29, Guangzhou One Pengrui unveiled the complete blueprint for its "globally influential residential complex" at a worldwide launch event. The event also announced a prospective partnership with Raffles and debuted the world's first immersive indoor-outdoor golf facility.









Independently developed by Pengrui, this pioneering golf facility features three major technological breakthroughs: IMAX-scale screen immersion, dynamic putting greens, and seamless indoor-outdoor integration. By eliminating the distance and weather constraints of traditional golf, this innovation delivers an all-weather, premium sports and social hub right in the heart of the city.





Furthermore, Guangzhou One Pengrui has curated an extraordinary portfolio of amenities, integrating the Bay Song Art Center, the 214-acre ecological Beidisha Island, and the expansive 10,000-square-meter Guangzhou Shenwan Club. Anchored by the prospective partnership with the century-old, legendary Raffles Hotel, alongside upcoming additions to the North District—including Michelin-starred dining, global ultra-luxury brands, and the One Art Museum—the development establishes a holistic international lifestyle ecosystem that seamlessly encompasses living, socializing, business, sports, and the arts.









With its world-class amenities and an ever-evolving lifestyle ecosystem, Guangzhou One Pengrui not only bolsters Guangzhou’s competitive edge as a global city but also offers the world a definitive new paradigm for ultra-luxury living in China.