Baltic Horizon Fund general meeting of investors

Annual General Meeting (hereinafter the “General Meeting”) of Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders took place on 1 June 2026 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:

Presentation of the FY2025 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, as well as interim reports of Q1 2026. Overview of the plans for 2026 Q2 and Q3. Decision to elect Mr. Priit Perens as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 June 2026 for a period of two years. Decision to pay remuneration to the newly elected supervisory board member, Mr. Priit Perens, for fulfilling obligations of a member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year. Decision to extend the mandates of all current members of the Fund’s Supervisory Board until 1 June 2028.

In accordance with the fund rules the required quorum of the General Meeting of investors of Baltic Horizon Fund was present, and was therefore competent to adopt resolutions in accordance with the fund rules. A total of 123,883,882 Baltic Horizon Fund units were represented at the meeting, which account for 54.68% of the total number of votes in the fund.

Fund Manager Edvinas Karbauskas, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Management company Antanas Anskaitis and Member of the Board Gerda Bliuviene gave an overview on the agenda topics.

In addition, the General Meeting was informed of the resignation of Ms. Milda Dargužaitė from her position as a member of the Supervisory Board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 June 2026. As of 1 June 2026, the Supervisory Board of Baltic Horizon Fund consists of Chairman of the Supervisory Board Andrius Smaliukas, member of the Supervisory Board Dr. Per V. Jenster, and the newly appointed member of the Supervisory Board Priit Perens.

The General Meeting resolved:

To elect Mr. Priit Perens as a new member of the supervisory board of Baltic Horizon Fund as of 1 June 2026 for a period of two years.

The resolution was passed, 99.999% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To pay remuneration to the newly elected supervisory board member, Mr. Priit Perens, for fulfilling obligations of a member of the supervisory board in the amount of EUR 11,000 per calendar year.

The resolution was passed, 99.939% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

To extend the mandates of all current members of the Fund’s Supervisory Board until 1 June 2028.

The resolution was passed, 99.996% of the votes represented at the meeting were in favour.

All investors registered to participate at the meeting participated in voting.

The presentation delivered at the meeting is available here. The recording of the meeting is available here.

The minutes of the meeting will be made available within seven days via the website of the Baltic Horizon Fund.

For additional information, please contact:

Edvinas Karbauskas

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail edvinas.karbauskas@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

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