Cost Management for a Healthy, Happy Furry Friend: 5 Ways to Save Money While Giving Your Pet Excellent Care

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) You’re not imagining it – like many goods and services, pet care costs have gone up.

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In fact, Healthy Paws Pet Insurance reported a 38% increase in pet services over the past five years with pet parents spending more than $4,200 a year on routine expenses for a cat or dog.

Lots of factors are driving increased costs, from higher ingredient prices for pet food – like meat and grains – to veterinary drug shortages. Add in rising labor and transportation costs and those everyday expenses can start to take a bigger bite out of your budget.

There are simple ways to keep costs in check, however, while still giving your furry friends the care they deserve:

1. Prioritize Preventive Care

Routine checkups, vaccinations and screenings can catch health issues early when they are easier and less expensive to treat. Most pets should see a veterinarian at least once a year, while puppies, kittens and senior pets may need more frequent visits.

Preventive medications play an important role as well. Treating heartworm disease, for example, can cost thousands while monthly prevention costs $15-$30.

2. Focus on Daily Wellness

Consistent exercise helps reduce the risk of chronic conditions and supports overall health. Most dogs benefit from at least 30 minutes of daily activity while cats need regular play to stay active.

Feeding appropriate portions can also help with weight maintenance. Portion sizes vary, but a good starting point is the feeding guidelines on your pet food label, adjusting as needed with your veterinarian’s input.

3. Find Support in Your Community

Many local humane societies and rescue groups offer resources that make pet care more accessible, including low-cost vaccinations, spay and neuter services and discounted supplies.

For seniors, local Meals on Wheels providers can be important resources. With support from PetSmart Charities, many local providers offer free pet food and, in some cases, services like veterinary care and grooming. To date, 20 million pet meals have been delivered through this collaboration, helping keep pets healthy and in loving homes with older adults.

4. Plan Ahead for Unexpected Costs

Even with routine care, unexpected illnesses or injuries can happen – and costs can add up. The PetSmart Charities-Gallup State of Pet Care research revealed 52% of pet parents skipped or declined veterinary care services in 2025, with the majority citing cost as the key barrier.

Pet insurance can help manage risk. Most policies reimburse a percentage of covered veterinary costs after you meet a deductible, helping offset unexpected bills. Plans vary, but average monthly premiums are around $60 for dogs and $30 for cats.

It’s also important to be open with your veterinarian about financial concerns. In many cases, clinics may be able to offer payment plans, or look for low-cost-veterinary care resources in your area.

To find a local provider and learn whether pet support is available in your area, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org/lovepets.

A Companion Through It All

A devastating cancer diagnosis left Lois hospitalized for eight months. Afterward, she began receiving home-delivered meals through her local Meals on Wheels provider. That connection proved to be a lifeline.

“When I was sick,” Lois said, “the Meals on Wheels volunteers ... were the only company I had.”

That changed when a small white kitten with calico markings showed up at her front door. Today, that kitten – now named Grace – is rarely far from Lois’s side.

Though Grace softens Lois’s loneliness, caring for a pet on a fixed income isn’t always easy. For many seniors, it can mean making difficult choices, like stretching groceries or delaying medical care, just to afford pet food and supplies. Through support from her local provider, food is delivered for Grace as part of Lois’s regular meal service, helping keep them both healthy, happy and, most importantly, together.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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