Origin Medical Announces Leadership Transition and Expands Executive Team Ahead of Commercial Launch

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Medical, a pioneer in AI-powered ultrasound workflow solutions that improve access and support clinicians in delivering prenatal care, today announced a strategic leadership transition and executive team expansion as it prepares for commercial launch.

As co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Origin Medical, Jens Thang has helped guide the company from inception through a defining period of innovation, platform development, and market readiness. He will now transition to Chief Operating Officer to lead the company’s next phase of disciplined execution, commercial scale-up, and market delivery.

“This is a pivotal moment for the company, and I am stepping into the COO role to lead the execution required for our next phase of growth,” said Jens Thang. “We have built an exceptional platform, a highly capable team, and a strong foundation. My focus now is to convert that foundation into market-ready execution — scaling responsibly, operating with discipline, and delivering on our commitment to clinicians, patients, and partners.”

Succeeding him, co-founder Sripad Krishna Devalla has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As former Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Sripad has been instrumental in developing Origin Medical’s platform architecture, product strategy, and AI development roadmap. Under his leadership, Origin Medical will focus on commercial growth, strategic partnerships, and expansion of its global market presence.

“As we enter this next phase, our focus is on bringing AI into the core of prenatal care in a way that strengthens, not replaces, clinical expertise,” said Sripad Krishna Devalla. “We are building technology that fits naturally into the ultrasound workflow, helping clinicians manage day-to-day imaging with greater confidence while delivering consistent, high-quality care at scale. This is about expanding access to prenatal care while supporting the people at the center of it.”

Origin Medical has also expanded its leadership team to support commercialization, with a focus on clinical validation, provider adoption, and enterprise-scale deployment.

Jeroen P. Vanderhoeven, MD, joins as Chief Medical Officer to guide clinical strategy and regulatory alignment.

Dawn Finlay Noahubi, RDMS, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Applications, will lead clinical programs and provider adoption.

Allan Bottemiller, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, will drive health system integration and customer success.

Matt Brand, Vice President of Marketing, will lead go-to-market strategy and commercial alignment.

In addition, Chris Blackley has joined the Board of Directors, further strengthening the company’s governance and strategic oversight as it enters its commercial launch phase. Chris is the co-founder and CEO of Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company focused on bringing transparency, affordability, and data-driven innovation to the U.S. prescription drug market. He brings over two decades of leadership experience across healthcare technology, cloud platforms, and health information policy.

On Origin Medical’s Board, Chris will advise on governance, capital strategy, and enterprise commercialization, with a focus on building strategic partnerships across health systems and payers and supporting the company’s long-term growth in an evolving AI and regulatory landscape.



About Origin Medical

Origin Medical, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is driven by a mission to advance maternal healthcare by improving access to quality prenatal care through physician-focused innovations.

The company has worked with maternal care teams to build large-dataset, AI-powered solutions that integrate into the ultrasound workflow, supporting clinicians in both rural and urban settings. By enhancing consistency, reducing cognitive and ergonomic strain, and making imaging workflows more streamlined, Origin Medical’s technology enables providers to practice more confidently and sustainably. The goal is to support earlier identification of high-risk pregnancies, improve care delivery, and contribute to better maternal and fetal outcomes while expanding access to prenatal care globally.

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