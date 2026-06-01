OCP Rack Market Surges to $4.32 billion at a CAGR 21.0% by 2030 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global OCP Rack Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size (CAGR) of 21.0% over the forecast period, from USD 2.02 billion in 2026 to USD 4.32 billion in 2030.

Browse 100 market data Tables and 15 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "OCP Rack Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

OCP Rack Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2026 Market Size: USD 2.02 billion

USD 2.02 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.32 billion

USD 4.32 billion CAGR (2026–2030): 21.0%

OCP Rack Market Trends & Insights:

The OCP rack market is growing rapidly due to expanding hyperscale data centers and AI workloads.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market value of USD 905.6 million in 2026.

The neocloud providers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.

The AI (training and inference) segment is estimated to hold the largest market value during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203094040

The growing shift toward standardized and open infrastructure in data centers is driving the OCP rack market. Traditional proprietary rack systems often create vendor lock-in and limit interoperability, making it difficult for operators to scale or upgrade efficiently. OCP racks, developed under the Open Compute Project, address this by promoting open specifications that allow components from multiple vendors to work together within a unified architecture. This standardization simplifies procurement, reduces integration complexity, and enables faster deployment cycles. It also allows data center operators to customize infrastructure based on specific workload requirements without being tied to a single supplier.

As enterprises and colocation providers increasingly adopt multi-vendor strategies to optimize cost and flexibility, OCP racks provide a practical framework to support these approaches, contributing to broader adoption beyond hyperscale environments.

The increasing adoption of liquid cooling is shaping the OCP rack market as data centers deploy higher-density workloads such as AI and high-performance computing. Traditional air-cooling systems are becoming less effective in handling rising thermal loads, creating a need for more efficient cooling approaches.

OCP rack designs, aligned with standards from the Open Compute Project, are incorporating solutions such as direct liquid cooling (DLC) and rear-door heat exchangers to improve heat management and energy efficiency. These technologies support higher rack power densities while maintaining operational stability and lowering cooling-related energy consumption. This shift is influencing data center infrastructure planning, with operators increasingly adopting liquid-ready and OCP-aligned rack systems to support evolving performance and efficiency requirements.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203094040

The OCP rack (cabinets/enclosures) market in the US is expanding in line with the growth of hyperscale and AI-driven data centers. The US remains a primary hub for OCP adoption due to the presence of large cloud providers and early contributors to open hardware standards such as the Open Compute Project. OCP-based enclosures are increasingly being deployed to support higher compute density, improved airflow, and efficient power distribution compared to traditional rack formats. A major trend is the transition from conventional 19-inch racks to 21-inch OCP enclosures, which enable better space utilization and support advanced cooling methods. This shift is further supported by the rapid scaling of AI and high-performance computing workloads, which require rack-level optimization rather than component-level upgrades.

Key developments in the US market include the introduction of next-generation designs such as Open Rack V3 (ORv3), which supports higher power capacities and liquid cooling integration. Vendors such as Dell Technologies are introducing integrated rack-scale systems like the IR7000, aligning OCP standards with enterprise-ready deployments. At the same time, companies like Vertiv are supporting OCP adoption through compatible power and thermal infrastructure, including liquid cooling and high-efficiency power distribution. Manufacturers such as Wiwynn and Sanmina Corporation are contributing through large-scale production of OCP-compliant enclosures and systems for hyperscale customers. Additionally, enclosure-focused providers like Rittal are expanding modular and scalable cabinet solutions aligned with open standards.

The market is also witnessing increased collaboration between hyperscalers, OEMs, and ODMs to accelerate the deployment of standardized rack architectures. Advancements in liquid cooling, busbar-based power systems, and rack-level integration are reshaping enclosure design to support power densities exceeding traditional limits. These developments are reducing deployment complexity and improving operational efficiency. Overall, the US OCP rack enclosure market is being driven by the need for scalable, energy-efficient, and standardized infrastructure capable of supporting next-generation AI and cloud workloads, positioning OCP racks as a key architecture in future data center expansion.

Neocloud providers are projected to register the highest CAGR in the OCP rack market, primarily due to their rapid scale-out of AI-focused infrastructure and shorter deployment cycles compared to traditional cloud operators. These providers are building GPU-dense clusters to serve enterprise AI workloads, which require significantly higher rack power densities and efficient thermal management. OCP rack architectures, aligned with Open Compute Project standards, support this requirement through busbar-based power distribution, higher rack capacity, and compatibility with liquid cooling.

Unlike hyperscalers that rely on highly customized infrastructure, neocloud players prioritize standardized, modular deployments to accelerate time-to-market and reduce integration complexity. This aligns closely with OCP design principles. In addition, their multi-vendor sourcing strategies further support OCP adoption, as open standards reduce dependency on single OEM ecosystems. As enterprise demand for AI infrastructure continues to rise, neocloud providers are expanding aggressively, positioning OCP racks as a preferred architecture for balancing performance, scalability, and operational efficiency.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=203094040

AI (training and inference) is estimated to account for the largest share of the OCP rack market due to the scale at which AI infrastructure is being deployed across hyperscale and large enterprise environments. Training clusters require dense GPU configurations, while inference workloads are increasingly embedded into production systems, together driving sustained rack demand. OCP racks, aligned with Open Compute Project standards, support these requirements through higher power capacity, efficient thermal design, and rack-level integration. Large deployments are typically standardized across facilities, and OCP architectures enable consistent configurations that simplify scaling and operations.

Additionally, hyperscalers and AI-focused cloud providers are increasingly deploying rack-scale systems rather than discrete components, further increasing the share of OCP-based infrastructure. The combined impact of large training clusters and widespread inference deployment positions AI workloads as the dominant application segment.

The OCP rack market presents significant opportunities driven by increasing adoption of AI workloads, expansion of hyperscale and neocloud infrastructure, and the shift toward open and standardized data center architectures. Operators are seeking solutions that enable high-density deployments, efficient power and thermal management, and faster time-to-deployment, creating opportunities for vendors to deliver integrated, rack-scale systems aligned with Open Compute Project standards. Growing demand for liquid cooling, higher rack power capacity, and modular designs further expand the scope for innovation across enclosures, power, and cooling infrastructure.

To capture these opportunities, vendors are focusing on developing OCP-compliant portfolios, strengthening collaborations with hyperscalers, ODMs, and component suppliers, and investing in rack-level integration capabilities. Expanding manufacturing capacity, offering pre-configured and factory-integrated solutions, and targeting emerging segments such as neocloud and edge deployments will be critical for scaling market presence and addressing evolving infrastructure requirements.

Top Companies in OCP Rack Market:

The Top Companies in OCP Rack Market include Rittal (Germany), Dell Technologies (US), Sanmina Corporation (US), Legrand (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), Belden (US), Wiwynn Corporation (Taiwan), Lite-on Cloud Infrastructure (Taiwan), Cheval Group, Gigabyte (Taiwan), and Chatsworth Product (US).