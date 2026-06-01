EssilorLuxottica: Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

Result of the payment of dividends in shares

and record of the corresponding capital increase

Paris, France (June 1, 2026) – The Annual General Meeting of EssilorLuxottica has decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in shares. The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 175.06 per share. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2025, this total being rounded up to the next Euro cent.

The period to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares was open from May 7, 2026, up to, and including, May 28, 2026 (except for shareholders holding shares in pure registered form who exercised such option on at the latest by May 26, 2026 by regular mail or May 27, 2026 via the website). At the end of the option period, 41,925,217 rights were exercised in favor of the 2025 dividend payment in shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 957,954 new shares will be issued, representing 0.21% of EssilorLuxottica’s share capital on the basis of the share capital as of April 30, 2026. The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on June 3, 2026. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights conferring the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not choose the share option amounts to Euro 1,669,314,172 and will also be paid on June 3, 2026.

To see the monthly disclosure of share capital and voting rights as of April 30, 2026, please click here and go to the “Monthly Disclosures of Share Capital and Voting Rights” section.

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