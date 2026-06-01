FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: GUTHRIE CLINIC NAMES MANGONÉ FALL AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER TO STRENGTHEN DIGITAL TRUST AND CYBER RESILIENCE

SAYRE, Pa., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce the appointment of Mangoné Fall, MBA, MSM, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective today, June 1.

In this role, Fall will lead Guthrie’s enterprise-wide information security strategy, overseeing cyber risk management, data protection and initiatives designed to safeguard patient and caregiver information while supporting continued digital innovation.

Fall brings more than 25 years of experience in information technology and cybersecurity leadership, with deep expertise in governance, risk and compliance, enterprise security strategy and digital transformation. He most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer at Duke Health and prior to that held senior cybersecurity leadership roles at Cleveland Clinic, including Deputy CISO and Executive Director of Cybersecurity.

“Mangoné brings a rare combination of strategic vision, technical expertise and healthcare experience that will strengthen our ability to manage digital risk while advancing innovation across Guthrie,” said Brad Carvellas, Chief Digital Officer. “As we continue to expand our digital capabilities, his leadership will be critical in ensuring we remain trusted stewards of the information and technology our patients and caregivers rely on every day.”

###

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 10,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across nearly 11,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 14 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers 11 residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

Visit us at www.Guthrie.org. Follow us at Twitter.com/GuthrieClinic, Facebook.com/TheGuthrieClinic, Linkedin.com/company/TheGuthrieClinic, and Instagram.com/TheGuthrieClinic.

Attachment