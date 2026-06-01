New Survey: Overwhelming Bipartisan Support for Tougher Tech Accountability to Combat Online Child Sexual Exploitation

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new 2026 national survey reveals overwhelming bipartisan support from Americans seeking stronger regulation and accountability for technology companies that fail to combat online child sexual exploitation. The findings show that Americans view online child sexual exploitation as a mainstream public safety and child protection crisis, and they expect lawmakers and technology companies to take stronger action to prevent it.

Child sexual abuse and exploitation online is one of the most urgent and rapidly evolving child safety crises in today’s world, accelerated by technology and social media. The scale of the problem is staggering, with one report estimating that 1 in 8 children worldwide were victims of technology-facilitated sexual exploitation and abuse in the past year.

With public concern about online child sexual exploitation remaining extremely high, 99% of respondents, from both sides of the aisle, say their U.S. elected officials should prioritize creating laws to effectively address it, and 91% support the proposed STOP CSAM Act ( S.1829 / H.R.3921 ).

Along the same lines, 9 in 10 say they would be more likely to support officials who hold tech companies accountable, and an equal share say they would view a tech company more positively if it invested in innovative solutions to prevent online child sex abuse. These findings point to growing political and reputational incentives for both lawmakers and technology companies to lead on child protection and accountability measures.

When it comes to technology companies, the survey found widespread support for accountability measures, and the majority of Americans agree the U.S. government should require tech companies to prevent child sexual abuse and exploitation on their platforms and apps and impose penalties when they fail to do so.

U.S. adults cite a variety of actions tech companies can take to protect children from sexual abuse online including:

95% strongly agree companies should implement automatic alerts for potentially abusive content involving children

94% agree that tech companies should use technology to prevent real-time streaming/watching of live videos of child sexual abuse on their platforms

93% agree that devices should come with safeguards that prevent the recording, streaming or watching of child sexual abuse material

The findings suggest public opinion has moved significantly ahead of both Congress and the technology industry on child online safety enforcement. Americans increasingly expect technology companies to take proactive responsibility for preventing abuse on their platforms and devices.

Beginning today, International Justice Mission (IJM) is convening more than 250 advocates from 40 states in Washington, D.C., for its 2026 Advocacy Summit. Participants will meet with members of Congress to urge bipartisan support for the STOP CSAM Act and call for stronger protections to prevent online child sexual exploitation.

The Advocacy Summit brings together survivors, advocates and community leaders for training and direct engagement with policymakers, equipping them to elevate the voices of children at risk and drive meaningful legislative action. The event underscores growing national momentum for stronger tech accountability and reflects the same bipartisan public demand identified in IJM’s new survey findings.

“As a survivor of online sexual exploitation, I know the harm does not end when the abuse stops online. Survivors carry the impact for years, sometimes for a lifetime. That is why accountability matters,” said Barbie, Survivor Leader from the Philippines. “Children deserve more than sympathy after harm is done, they deserve protection before exploitation happens. When overwhelming numbers of people call for stronger action, it sends a powerful message: Protecting children must always matter more than profits, silence, or convenience. Survivors are speaking up not only for ourselves, but for every child who is still waiting to be protected.”

“When our data shows that the overwhelming majority of Americans agree that their elected officials must act, that is not a policy preference – it is a mandate,” said John Tanagho, Executive Director, Center to End Online Sexual Exploitation of Children, International Justice Mission. “This new information and public opinion are clear and aligned – children are being exploited in real time on platforms and devices that have the technology to stop it. Now, we need Congress and the tech industry to match that clarity with action.”

“The STOP CSAM Act is a critical step toward closing the gap between what we know is happening online and what online platforms are incentivized to do about it,” said Nate King, Director, Policy and Advocacy, International Justice Mission. “For too long, survivors have carried the consequences of this horrific crime while platforms have lacked clear, enforceable obligations to prevent and report abuse. This legislation changes that by empowering survivors and ensuring that tech companies take meaningful responsibility for protecting children.”

This is not a divided moment – across party lines, Americans are sending a clear signal that stronger tech accountability and action to stop online child sexual exploitation can no longer wait.

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About the Survey

This research was conducted by Breakthrough Campaigns on behalf of IJM. The online survey, conducted in March 2026, collected self-reported data from 1,111 adult respondents aged 18 or older. Data was weighed across key demographics including age, gender and race based on U.S. Census data. The estimated margin of error for the total sample of respondents is approximately +2.94% at a 95% confidence level.

About International Justice Mission

International Justice Mission partners with local authorities in program offices in 19 countries to combat slavery, violence against women and children and police abuse of power. IJM’s mission is to protect people in poverty from violence by rescuing victims, bringing criminals to justice, restoring survivors to safety and strength, and helping local law enforcement build a safe future that lasts. Learn more at: IJM.org.

Media Contact:

Maggie Cutrell

Senior Media Officer, North America, IJM

mcutrell@ijm.org

+1 478-955-4666

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International Justice Mission

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