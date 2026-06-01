Optimove Launches Optimove AI, the Only Marketing AI Suite That Brings AI Everywhere the Marketer Works

Frisco, Texas, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today launched Optimove AI, the only marketing AI suite that works in three places: inside the platform with Native AI, outside the platform through the Optimove MCP (Model Context Protocol), and on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps.

Native AI brings intelligence inside the Optimove platform in the form of AI decisioning, creation, and analysis agents. The Optimove MCP connects to AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT, so marketers can access Optimove data, analytics, intelligence, and execution capabilities directly inside the AI surface they work on. Custom Apps deliver tailored solutions on top of the platform for client-specific business needs.

Whichever entry point a marketer chooses, the platform's execution layer holds the work together, with full governance, frequency rules, and approvals intact. Marketers can start anywhere.

Marketing didn’t just adopt AI. It reorganized around it.

AI is no longer a tool marketers occasionally visit. It is the surface they work on. The same marketer can move from Claude for ideation, to their CRM platform for execution, to a custom app their team uses for analysis. Work is no longer tied to a seat, a role, or a screen. It flows wherever the marketer goes.

Most marketing platforms haven’t kept up. AI has been bolted on, not built in. A May 2025 study commissioned by Optimove, "Forrester Opportunity Snapshot AI: Accelerating Marketing Impact Through AI And Agile Workflows," found a clear gap between ambition and execution: only 39% of marketers used AI for content creation, 37% for campaign workflows, and just 14% for building audience segments.

A year later, Gartner’s May 2026 data tells the same story. CMOs allocate 15.3% of marketing budgets to AI, yet only 30% of marketing organizations report mature AI readiness. Budget is there. Execution is still not.

Optimove AI is built for the world as it actually is. The original Optimove Positionless Marketing Platform released the marketer from the assembly line empowering any marketer to do any task. Optimove’s AI Decisioning Studio extended that to managing intelligent agents. Now the promise extends to AI itself. Any AI can do any task by speaking to Optimove. The Positionless Marketer stays at the center. The work moves with them.

Three AI Pillars

1. Native AI brings intelligence into the Optimove platform. For the marketer who wants a turnkey CRM marketing platform with AI built in, Native AI delivers it out of the box. AI agents handle decisioning, content creation, insights, and optimization across marketing strategy and execution. For example, Optimove’s AI Decisioning Studio lets the marketer define a strategy, activate AI decisioning agents for journey, offer, send time, and content, receive optimization suggestions, and improve campaign performance from one central hub.



Use case: A marketing team running Black Friday campaigns can use AI Decisioning Studio to align agents across touchpoints to one revenue goal, monitor combined performance in real time, and optimize across segments, channels, and offers from one hub.



2. The Optimove MCP extends Optimove into the AI tools marketers already use. For the marketer working in Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI surfaces, the MCP integrates instantly. The marketer prompts the AI in the surface they already use. The AI calls Optimove. The platform ships the work, with full governance preserved.



Use case: A CRM manager can prompt Claude to identify high-value customers likely to churn in the next two weeks, build an audience with multi-channel preference data, draft personalized email and SMS campaigns, and generate the campaign in Optimove ready for review and activation.



3. Optimove Custom Apps turn Optimove into a platform for client-specific business needs. These applications are built by Optimove AI engineers and sit on top of the platform when no off-the-shelf product covers the workflow. Custom Apps deliver a tailored solution built on top of Optimove's data, creative, and optimization power.



Use case: A merchant managing multiple brands can describe a campaign in plain English, such as "push excess inventory for women's jeans to past buyers and shoppers who searched for jeans." A Custom App then maps it into audience logic, segment sizes, suggested content, and impact estimates in minutes.

The three pillars are not exclusive choices. A single marketer can use all three. A team can use them in parallel. The execution layer underneath holds the work together regardless of where it began.

Start Anywhere

Optimove AI is built around a single principle. The three pillars enable any marketer to start their work wherever they already are. The data analyst with a query in Claude. The creative drafting content inside Optimove with AI Content Decisioning. The optimization specialist reviewing a Custom App built for their team. The CMO asking ChatGPT for a campaign performance debrief. And the CRM lead who is moving between all three in the same week.

"Positionless Marketing enabled any marketer to do any task. Optimove AI extends that capability across AI inside our platform, outside it, and on top of it via custom apps. The marketer can start anywhere and stay in control while moving at the speed of the customer with personalized, relevant, timely interactions. What was impossible for marketers and teams yesterday is possible today," said Pini Yakuel, CEO of Optimove. "That is what it means to be Positionless. To do anything and be everything."

Availability

Optimove AI is available today. Optimove MCP supports Claude and ChatGPT, with extension to additional AI and collaboration tools on the roadmap. Custom Apps are built by Optimove AI engineers in partnership with brands. For more information visit www.optimove.com.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work. Inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.