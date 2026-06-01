Saybrook University to Celebrate 2026 Commencement

Universal City, CA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saybrook University will celebrate the graduation of its Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 4, at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City, California. At a time when demand for psychology, counseling and integrative health professionals continues to rise nationwide, the ceremony will recognize graduates who are prepared to meet growing mental health and whole person wellness needs in communities across the country.

Many of the 149 graduates, including 105 participating in the ceremony, have completed rigorous academic and clinical training while balancing careers, families, and additional responsibilities. The participating graduates include 57 master’s graduates and 48 doctoral graduates. Together, these students reflect Saybrook’s emphasis on personal transformation in service of community impact, pursuing advanced education while remaining actively engaged in the professional and local communities they serve.

The university will welcome longtime Saybrook faculty member and Dean-Emeritus of the College of Integrative Medicine and Health Sciences, Donald Moss, Ph.D., as the commencement speaker. A clinical health psychologist certified in hypnosis and biofeedback, Dr. Moss has played a significant role in advancing integrative health education at Saybrook and is nationally recognized for his contributions to health psychology, psychophysiology, and hypnosis.

“This year’s commencement is a meaningful moment to recognize the dedication and perseverance of our graduates,” said Dr. Jeremy Moreland, President of Saybrook University. “Their work reflects Saybrook’s mission to foster profound personal growth and to inspire positive change in individuals, organizations, and communities.”

Saybrook University is known for its pioneering approach to education, emphasizing whole-person learning and the integration of mind, body, and spirit. As graduates move forward in their professional journeys, they carry with them a commitment to compassionate leadership and impactful practice.

The ceremony will serve as both a celebration of academic achievement and a reflection of the university’s enduring mission to advance human potential and social transformation. The ceremony will also be livestreamed for virtual attendees.

For more information, go to www.saybrook.edu

About Saybrook University

From its inception in 1971, Saybrook University has empowered students to create a more sustainable and just world. A pioneer in hybrid instruction, Saybrook transforms learning by humanizing the virtual experience to develop leaders who drive positive social change and prioritize holistic health. One of the first U.S. universities to offer online graduate education to working professionals, Saybrook combines online education with in-person learning experiences for a tailored, comprehensive academic environment. The Saybrook experience is rooted the humanistic tradition, allowing the community to help students reach their full potential. Saybrook is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission. Saybrook University is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. For more information, visit www.saybrook.edu.

Contact Info



Stephanie Bihr

sbihr@tcsedsystem.edu

+1 818-285-2820

Attachment