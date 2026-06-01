Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. Acquires Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp.

POWAY, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the business of Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation (CLC). CLC is an FDA registered manufacturer, and value-added reseller of chemistry systems and reagents. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, CLC's business will be integrated into Diazyme’s operations.

“Carolina Liquid Chemistries’ cost-effective and reliable products will complement Diazyme’s proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies, creating synergies that will benefit laboratories of all sizes,” said Dr. Chong Yuan, Managing Director of Diazyme Laboratories. “This strategic acquisition positions us to enhance our diagnostic capabilities and deliver even more comprehensive solutions to reference and clinical laboratories and improve patient outcomes.”

About Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. is located in Poway, California. Diazyme uses its proprietary enzyme and immunoassay technologies to develop diagnostic test reagents run on automated chemistry analyzers and chemiluminescence instruments in user-friendly formats. Diazyme is a cGMP and ISO 13485 certified medical device manufacturer. Information regarding Diazyme’s technology and products can be found on its website at www.diazyme.com.

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