Curacao Passes 100% of the Savings to Customers with New Essential Product Initiative

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curacao, one of the largest Hispanic-focused retailers on the West Coast, is launching a bold new essential product initiative that passes its own wholesale discounts directly to customers. For a limited time, Curacao customers can buy select everyday household essentials at the exact cost Curacao pays its suppliers, with zero markup or profit, to help families stretch every dollar amid rising prices on necessities like food, gas and rent.

“Supporting our community has always been at the center of everything we do, but right now families are feeling the strain of higher prices on almost everything,” said James Lubary, Executive Vice President of Retail at Curacao. “With our new essential product initiative, we are choosing to give up our markup on select household essentials, so customers pay what we pay, no profit added, on the products they rely on every day. For more than 45 years, our customers have trusted Curacao as more than a retailer, and this program is another way we are standing with them in a tough economy.”

The initiative covers dozens of everyday staples, from laundry detergent and disinfecting wipes to dish soap, baby wipes, paper towels, trash bags, shampoo and deodorant that families buy week after week. Every item in the program is priced at Curacao’s cost, with no added retailer profit, and is available exclusively for Curacao customers in-store. On many items, customers can save several dollars per unit compared to typical big-box or grocery-store prices, adding up to meaningful savings over the course of a year.

Featured products available through the program include:

Tide Original Liquid Detergent (163 oz) $18.99

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (2-Pack) $7.50

Fab Dishwashing Liquid (90 oz) $4.00

all Laundry Detergent with OXI (36 oz) $2.95

Downy Fabric Softener (147 oz) $13.99

Degree Deodorant $1.75 each

Glad 30 Gallon Trash Bags (34-ct) $5.50

Brawny Paper Towels (12 Rolls) $19.99

Hefty Party Cups (100-ct) $5.25



And many more household essentials.

Customers can visit their local Curacao store to shop the essential products included in the program and learn more about available savings. Learn more at icuracao.com.

About Curacao and The Curacao Foundation

Since its founding in 1978, Curacao has been guided by its mission to improve customers’ lives by extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals needing high-quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. At Curacao, customers can buy price-protected top brands and services on interest-protected credit while supporting the community. In addition, Curacao allocates a percentage of every purchase to support the advancement of its local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao is an omnichannel retailer and lender serving customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Curacao is headquartered at 1605 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. For more information, visit icuracao.com.

Established in 2002, The Curacao Foundation is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected, and included. The Curacao Foundation has worked with over 100 charities, organizations and institutions focusing on financial literacy, health, well-being, education, and immigration all within a 10-mile radius of a Curacao retail location. In addition, the foundation supports community partner organizations through general operation and program grants.

For more information, visit icuracao.com and foundation.icuracao.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

curacao@bobgoldpr.com

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