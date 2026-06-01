Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in Grants

SALISBURY, N.C., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million in Nourishing our Neighbors grants to more than 280 nonprofit organizations during its 2026 spring/summer grant cycle. The grants support community feeding partners that carry out Food Lion’s commitment to nourish families experiencing hunger across its 10-state operating area. View the full list of grant recipients here.

Since its inception in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in grants to nonprofit feeding partners helping provide access to food for neighbors across the omnichannel grocery retailer’s operating area.

“Our local feeding partners are working day in and day out in our towns and cities,” said Natasha Brinegar, President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Category Management, Meat and Seafood, Food Lion. “Through the Foundation, we are proud to support their efforts by helping families access fresh food, feel cared for and experience the dignity every neighbor deserves.”

This year’s Nourishing our Neighbors grant recipients include Georgia Mountain Food Bank in Gainesville, Ga., which will use its grant to support childhood hunger programs through mobile pantries and child-focused food distributions In Hickory, N.C., Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry will use funding to strengthen its nutritional education sessions, cooking classes and food access. In Mendota, Va., the Mendota Food Pantry will use its funding to stock pantry shelves and provide meals families can prepare at home.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds three grant cycles each year.

The next grant application cycle, Summers Without Hunger, will run from June 1 – July 8. Online applications are available at foodlion.com. To be eligible, nonprofit organizations must be affiliated with Feeding America® and support efforts to end childhood food insecurity. Grant recipients are eligible to apply once every 12 months.

For more information about Food Lion’s commitment to helping nourish neighbors, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $25 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Cafés and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ba7debf-38b9-4386-832d-d36fbec9ce4a



