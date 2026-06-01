Why Exterior Upgrades are a Smart Investment for Homeowners

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Owning a home brings a strong sense of pride, responsibility and value, leading many homeowners to constantly look for the best ways to protect and enhance their investments. While some improvements simply look good, others deliver real long-term value. Projects that enhance curb appeal do both, boosting pride of ownership today and perceived value tomorrow.

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Exterior upgrades rank among the highest-return improvements in the latest Zon d a 2025 Cost vs. Value Report , underscoring why investing in a house’s facade is one of the smartest decisions a homeowner can make.

That impact goes beyond mere appearance. Strong curb appeal signals quality, care and proper maintenance. Flat, uniform exteriors tend to blend in while a well-designed exterior suggests a well-maintained interior, helping increase buyer confidence and reinforcing the home’s market value.

“Today’s homeowners and buyers are placing greater emphasis on exterior design that feels intentional and well-crafted,” said Sarah Lograsso, director of marketing and product management, roofing and stone at Westlake Royal Building Products. “Incorporating materials that add depth and visual interest can make a meaningful difference in both curb appeal and perceived value.”

With National Homeowners Month serving as the perfect time to evaluate your property, these exterior upgrades can help enhance curb appeal while delivering a strong return on investment:

Install a New Garage Door

Often taking up a large portion of a home’s exterior footprint, a modern garage door can drastically change the overall look. It’s one of the highest-return exterior upgrades, delivering a 267.7% ROI while also improving energy efficiency, enhancing security and supporting modern technology integration.

Add Stone Veneer

Manufactured stone veneer is one of the most effective ways to elevate curb appeal, adding texture, depth and a high-end architectural feel. Applied to entryways, columns or lower facades, it can help break up flat exterior surfaces and create visual interest, which are details that stand out in any neighborhood. This upgrade delivers a strong return with a 207.9% ROI.

Engineered to withstand weather while maintaining its appearance, options from Westlake Royal Stone Solutions, including Eldorado S tone , Cultur e d Stone and Dutch Q uality Stone , make it easy to achieve a natural, upscale look across a range of home styles.

Replace the Front Door

A steel entry door upgrade is a small change that delivers outsized returns with a 216.4% ROI. This focal point improvement enhances security and improves insulation, helping reduce overall energy costs for the household.

Refresh the Siding

Siding plays a major role in defining a home’s overall look and perceived value, making it one of the most impactful exterior upgrades. Beyond improving durability and energy efficiency, updated siding introduces new color, texture and dimension that can completely transform a facade.

Fiber cement and vinyl siding replacements both rank among the top exterior improvements for ROI, offering strong returns alongside long-term performance benefits. Options like the V-Groove profile from Celect Si d ing provide a refined finish while delivering added resistance against water, dirt and mildew. Available in a range of colors and styles, it’s designed to complement both modern and traditional homes.

Upgrade Entertaining Space

Outdoor living spaces continue to grow in popularity, and a refreshed porch or deck can significantly boost a home’s appeal. While returns vary, wood and composite deck replacements remain strong investments, adding functional square footage for entertaining and relaxing, perfect for celebrating homeownership during the summer months.

Creating strong curb appeal comes down to choosing exterior elements that work together to enhance both design and value. When these details are considered holistically, they can meaningfully elevate a home’s overall presence and long-term appeal.

For more inspiration on how to bring those ideas to life, visit westlakeroyalb u ildingproducts.com .

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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