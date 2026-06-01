BRASÍLIA, Brazil, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Department of Defense recently staged a major global media spectacle. The American government released an online repository filled with old videos, pixelated photographs, and inconclusive reports from federal agencies, including past FBI investigations into so-called Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs). The international press embraced the official narrative and presented this move as a historic milestone in government transparency. However, for us at the Dakila Research Association, this belated announcement represents nothing more than a monumental fiasco. The Pentagon is desperately trying to control the damage and manage the narrative surrounding a truth that the world's superpowers can no longer conceal from the public.





For decades, American authorities operated an unforgiving machine of ridicule, enforced skepticism, and outright denial. The system labeled as lunatics any scientists or independent researchers who dared to treat the UFO phenomenon with the seriousness it deserves. Now, cornered by social pressure and global technological advances, the United States government has created an official website and a dedicated department to admit the obvious: they encounter flying objects around the planet and simply cannot explain what they are. This strategic retreat is neither a genuine disclosure nor a scientific breakthrough; it is an insult to the intelligence of the global population, which is now watching the world's most technologically advanced nation showcase rudimentary and inconclusive files.

Washington proudly displays blurry images, confusing traces, and flickering lights captured by military fighter radar systems during past missions. While the American government struggles with the basics, Dakila has been building the future and accumulating practical knowledge for the past 40 years. We went into the field and carried out the real work. We do not depend on official reports or the informational charity of foreign agencies to validate our discoveries. An unbridgeable gap in knowledge separates what the Pentagon conceals from what Dakila openly shares with society. To learn more about our work, please contact us at duvidasreportagensdakila@gmail.com.

The United States now offers hazy images of black dots in the sky, vague analyses, and rigid military bureaucracy. In contrast, Dakila has been delivering empirical research, consolidated data, and cutting-edge science for four decades.

Our researchers do not waste time passively staring at the sky, hoping to capture a blurry photograph or a luminous reflection by chance. We map the applied physics behind these manifestations and understand the natural laws governing these phenomena. Dakila has gone far beyond the classical and limited UFO paradigm of mechanical "flying saucers." We have systematically documented the existence of extradimensional beings, their vibrational frequencies, and their direct and conscious interactions with our plane of reality. While the American Department of Defense analyzes old records and opens investigations that lead nowhere, our team of independent researchers deciphers the true history of humanity, the real mechanics of the Earth, and the role these intelligences play in the evolution of our planet.

This recent move toward disclosure by the United States reflects only a confession of impotence in the face of the collapse of the traditional system. The monopoly on information and fear has definitively failed. The ecosystem of knowledge we have built at Dakila is fully sovereign and independent, precisely because it does not bend to the geopolitical agenda or economic interests of any superpower. Society and the global media need to wake up and stop accepting crumbs from those who have concealed and distorted historical facts for so long. An official website created by the American government will not define the limits of truth regarding the cosmos and our reality. We have already written that truth with clarity, material evidence, and courage from Brazilian soil, showing the world what the powerful have tried to hide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4432862a-523b-439f-a016-cda1d1fbe8bd



