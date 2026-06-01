Cellhub Debuts Cutting-Edge “Connected Grocery” Programs at ROFDA and FMI GroceryLab Events

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a connectivity provider and Premier Agent for T-Mobile, announces it has developed a comprehensive connectivity framework designed to accelerate the capabilities of grocery store operations through cutting-edge data-driven environments. These 5G advanced plans offer a resiliency and scalability to address everything from national food retailers to niche community grocery stores, empowering owners to manage and orchestrate more profitable operations, monitor shelves and collect detailed marketing intelligence, and offer new connectivity products to customers, creating new revenue streams.

Cellhub is unveiling this “Connected Grocery” program at two industry events: The 2026 ROFDA (Retail-Owned Food Distributors and Associates) Spring Conference event, which took place at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort from May 11 to 16 in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico; and the upcoming FMI GroceryLab event, held on June 2 to 4 at the Gem Theater in Detroit, Michigan. The Cellhub program is being offered in conjunction with T-Mobile for Business, one of the most trusted and versatile carrier services across North America.

Although artificial intelligence and omnichannel fulfillment are becoming more critical to grocery operations, many organizations struggle to implement these capabilities consistently at the store level—or to take advantage of the full potential that AI-based data gathering systems present for grocery retailers. One of the barriers to achieving these AI- and IoT-based benefits is the lack of a reliable, real-time connectivity infrastructure, which is often a complex undertaking even for larger grocery retailers and chains.

The Intelligent, “Always On” Store

The objective is to create an “Always On Store,” with a sophisticated, unified networks that captures relevant retailer data 24x7. Such intelligence empowers grocery retailers and store owners to make real-time decisions across various systems and locations, optimizing operations and enhancing customer experience, even during peak seasons. The Connected Grocery environment can monitor in-store traffic patterns, shelf-level engagement, merchandising signals, cold chain data for food safety and compliance, even parking lot and curbside fulfillment activity. Such capabilities can usher in a new age of success for grocery retailers, delivered through data ownership, real-time visibility of purchasing trends, and the ability to execute operations consistently across distributed store environments.

“For grocery retailers who have been competing on variables such as product selection or brand promotions, this is not simply a technology upgrade. It’s a strategic evolution that can elevate their business models, shifting their competitive edge to their ability to analyze and execute on data-driven insights,” said John Tonthat, CRO at Cellhub. “This is an occasion for grocery stores not just to modernize, but to leverage telemetry to enhance the way they market, display, and promote goods, utilizing real-time metrics to hone strategies, dramatically improve outcomes, and accelerate long-term growth.”

The program includes the installation of a robust, high-performance 5G network that can extend to multiple locations, providing both primary and failover options. It allows store owners to prioritize traffic for mission-critical systems such as POS, plus supports connected devices including IP surveillance cameras, IoT sensors, electronic shelf labels, and compliance monitoring systems. The network can accommodate both independent stores, niche grocery markets and large chains, delivering benefits such as:

Enhanced data quality & more consistent network performance

Standardized operations across multiple locations

More accurate, faster forecasting

The ability to segment network traffic, optimizing usage

New revenue opportunities, such as offering T-Mobile connectivity services and products to consumers

Improved agility through instantaneous price updates and synchronized promotional execution

Strengthened CPG relationships through real-time data collection and feedback





Generating New Revenue Streams through Connectivity

Beyond the provision of valuable data, the Connected Grocery program introduces new monetization opportunities. With a unified platform powered by T-Mobile for Business, participating grocery companies can offer lucrative ongoing service contracts to customers, in-store. This includes prepaid wireless products, home internet services, or offerings like revenue-sharing programs associated with the platform.

In addition, Cellhub can offer grocery retailers ways to defray some of the costs of modernization through the company’s AI-first Strategic Cost Optimization & Transformation (SCOT) analysis platform. This model identifies inefficiencies, redundant services, and unnecessary contracts; consolidates vendor relationships; and recommends ways to reallocate those savings toward the managed connectivity platform. This service typically reveals up to 30% in addressable savings within an organization’s budget.

“Cellhub’s participation in this year’s FMI GroceryLab will provide an opportunity to explore how connected technologies and evolving data capabilities are shaping grocery retail,” said Doug Baker, vice president, industry relations at FMI – The Food Industry Association. “We look forward to engaging with attendees on the practical insights and implications of this work for retailers across the industry.”

Grocery retailers and store owners can visit Cellhub at www.cellhub.com, email info@cellhub.com, or call 646-905-5588 for additional information on how the Connected Grocery program can improve operations for grocery businesses at scale.

About Cellhub Managed Services

Cellhub Managed Services, a subsidiary of Cellhub, is the result of the company’s major investments into AI-powered platforms. It is Cellhub’s delivery arm for transformative, modernized 5G environments. Acknowledging the catalysts that are revolutionizing the services market, Cellhub developed an AI-first platform, creating a sophisticated algorithm-based infrastructure dedicated to solving healthcare network challenges. The flagship offering of Cellhub Managed Services is “Hospitals Without Walls,” a consortium of healthcare providers that delivers cutting-edge connectivity, cost-analysis, equipment, devices, networking solutions, services, financing, design, and more for hospital systems. Coordinated by Cellhub along with its partners, the consortium empowers rural healthcare organizations who might not otherwise be able to grow or maintain their operations, allowing them to extend services through cost-effective virtual clinical care.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent and 5G consultancy for T-Mobile, and a technology services coordinator. The company has more than 33 years of experience delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions, enterprise mobility strategies, and cost-out consulting services. As a trusted partner, Cellhub empowers managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs), and enterprise customers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. Through our strategic partnerships, best-in-class enablement tools, and expert consulting services, Cellhub’s best-in-class support helps businesses seamlessly adopt industry-leading 5G technology while maximizing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Visit Cellhub at www.cellhub.com, email info@cellhub.com, see Cellhub Enterprise on LinkedIn, or call 646-905-5588 to explore how to unlock new 5G opportunities.

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Suzanne Mattaboni Communications, for Cellhub

610 737-2140

suzanne@mattaboni.com