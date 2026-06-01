Tactical Communication Market Projected to Reach USD 108.15 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 22.51% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Tactical Communication Market size was valued at USD 14.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 108.15 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 22.51% during 2026–2035. There has been significant growth experienced in the Tactical Communication Market due to the continuous transformation of modern military operations into being network-centric and multidomain warfighting scenarios. Military organizations within countries with large economic outputs are making considerable efforts toward ensuring that there are real-time and integrated communication platforms to ensure efficient communications amongst the different land, aerial, maritime, and space units.





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Rising Network-Centric Warfare Programs and Multi-Domain Operations to Drive Tactical Communication Market Growth

The trend towards the use of network-centric warfare and multi-domain warfare has started gaining prominence as one of the key drivers for the tactical communication market. Secure and real-time communication capabilities are being developed by defense establishments around the globe that can operate in dynamic combat environments. Investments in SDR systems, SATCOM systems, tactical communication systems, and command-and-control systems are expected to boost purchase decisions as well as contribute towards further market expansion globally. Furthermore, the digitization process on battlefields and use of AI-based communication technologies have been increasing operational efficiency and effectiveness within defense forces.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Saab AB

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Leonardo DRS

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Cobham Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

ASELSAN A.S.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Communication Type, Voice Communication Segment Dominated the Market; Video Communication Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Voice Communication market was estimated at about 34.45% of the total market revenue share in 2025 driven by the importance of the technology in facilitating mission execution, issuing commands, coordination, and battle communication. Video Communication showed the fastest growing CAGR fueled by rising demands for real-time visualizations on battlefields globally.

By Platform, Ground Segment Dominated the Market; Naval Segment to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate

The Ground Platforms market was forecasted to account for about 42.56% of the total market revenue share in 2025 due to the use of communication technologies by soldiers, investment in upgrading communication infrastructure in command centers, and demand for secure battlefield communication systems. Naval platforms registered the fastest growing CAGR of 25.35% driven by increasing naval modernization programs globally.

By Component, Hardware Segment Led the Market; Software Segment to Grow at the Fastest CAGR

Hardware refers to radios, antennas, and communication terminals and accounted for approximately 38.29% of the market in 2025 due to extensive procurement of rugged communication equipment globally. Software segment is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing implementation of AI-driven networking management technologies, encryption software for waveforms, and sophisticated spectrum optimization systems.

By Technology, Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Segment Dominated the Market; SATCOM Segment to Witness Fastest Growth

SDR held a share of 38.46% market revenue in 2025, holding its dominance in the tactical communication market due to the advantage that comes with SDR technologies include superior interoperability globally. Satcom segment is projected to record the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 driven by rising demand for beyond-line-of-sight communication globally.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for a market share of 35.44% in the Tactical Communication Market, primarily attributed to the high level of military modernization, high defense spending, and the use of advanced battlefield communications technology. The combination of an existing defense technology ecosystem, along with high levels of government involvement and prominent players of communication systems, makes it a leader in the market.

The U.S. Tactical Communication Market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.85 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.08% during 2026–2035. The U.S. Tactical Communication Market has experienced significant growth based on the military's continued efforts toward modernizing its equipment, JADC2 program, as well as advanced encrypted communication systems across the nation's defense force.

The Europe Tactical Communication Market is estimated to be USD 3.62 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.23% during 2026–2035. The European region became one of the major regional markets owing to increased geopolitical tension, defense readiness, and investments in safe and effective communication systems for military purposes. Countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and Poland are making significant investments to develop new communication technology for defense operations.

Asia Pacific region will have the highest growth rates owing to the increased investments by defense budgets and modernization of military activities, and an increased emphasis on border security issues. Nations like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are making significant investments towards tactical communications equipment, battlefield networks, and communications technology for enhancing their defense capabilities.

Recent Developments:

2026: L3Harris Technologies expanded its next-generation tactical communication portfolio with advanced Software-Defined Radio (SDR) systems featuring enhanced multi-band interoperability and secure waveform technologies designed for joint multi-domain military operations.

L3Harris Technologies expanded its next-generation tactical communication portfolio with advanced Software-Defined Radio (SDR) systems featuring enhanced multi-band interoperability and secure waveform technologies designed for joint multi-domain military operations. 2026: Thales Group strengthened its battlefield communication ecosystem through deployment of upgraded tactical communication architectures integrating AI-enabled network management capabilities and resilient communication technologies for high-intensity operational environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TACTICAL NETWORK CONNECTIVITY & BATTLEFIELD COMMUNICATION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across SDR, SATCOM, MANET, LTE/5G tactical networks, and secure communication infrastructure used in modern defense operations.

– helps you understand adoption trends across SDR, SATCOM, MANET, LTE/5G tactical networks, and secure communication infrastructure used in modern defense operations. COMMAND, CONTROL & SITUATIONAL AWARENESS METRICS – helps you evaluate developments in battlefield awareness, operational coordination, mission execution efficiency, and multi-domain communication capabilities.

– helps you evaluate developments in battlefield awareness, operational coordination, mission execution efficiency, and multi-domain communication capabilities. DEFENSE DIGITALIZATION & AI-ENABLED NETWORK MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, automated communication routing systems, and software-defined battlefield communication architectures.

– helps you analyze adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, automated communication routing systems, and software-defined battlefield communication architectures. SATCOM & BEYOND-LINE-OF-SIGHT COMMUNICATION METRICS – helps you uncover opportunities related to satellite communication deployment, space-based communication integration, and resilient long-range connectivity solutions.

– helps you uncover opportunities related to satellite communication deployment, space-based communication integration, and resilient long-range connectivity solutions. CYBERSECURITY, ENCRYPTION & ELECTRONIC WARFARE PROTECTION METRICS – helps you identify advancements in encrypted communication systems, cyber-secure networking technologies, electronic warfare resilience, and secure data transmission capabilities.

– helps you identify advancements in encrypted communication systems, cyber-secure networking technologies, electronic warfare resilience, and secure data transmission capabilities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DEFENSE COMMUNICATION MODERNIZATION METRICS – helps you assess strategic initiatives, defense communication investments, technology innovation, product portfolio expansion, and modernization activities undertaken by leading market participants globally.

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Tactical Communication Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.51 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 108.15 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Platform (Ground – Soldier Systems and Command Centers, Airborne Platforms, Naval Platforms, Space-enabled SATCOM-Integrated Systems)

• By Component (Hardware – Radios, Antennas, Terminals, Software – Network Management, Encryption, Waveform Software, Services – Integration, Maintenance, Training and Support Services)

• By Communication Type (Voice Communication Systems, Data Communication Systems, Video Communication Systems, Integrated Network-Centric Communication Systems)

• By Technology (Software-Defined Radio (SDR), SATCOM Systems, LTE/5G Tactical Networks, MANET (Mobile Ad Hoc Networks)) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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