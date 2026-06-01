XVision AI's EagleEye Platform Sets Sights on 1,000 APAC Intersections by 2027

XVision AI's single-device EagleEye platform is streamlining traffic infrastructure upgrades across Asia-Pacific, replacing up to six legacy components with one AI-powered unit. The company has deployed 180 units since late 2024 and targets 1,000 intersections by 2027.



Photo Courtesy of XVision AI

SYDNEY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XVision AI, an Australian intelligent transport company, is accelerating its expansion across the Asia-Pacific region with its EagleEye platform — a single stereo-vision device powered by onboard artificial intelligence that replaces the multiple legacy sensing components traditionally required at modern traffic intersections. Since its commercial launch in late 2024, the company has deployed 180 units across APAC and has set a target of 1,000 intersections by 2027.

The traffic technology sector across Asia-Pacific faces a well-documented infrastructure gap: more than 100,000 intersections across the region still operate on outdated sensing systems that are unable to support the safety analytics and mobility data increasingly mandated by government transport authorities. Upgrading these intersections has historically required multiple components sourced from multiple vendors, along with significant integration work that has driven up both cost and project timelines.

EagleEye addresses this challenge by consolidating what previously required five or six separate systems — road loops, radar, cameras, analytics software, and the connective infrastructure between them — into a single deployable unit. All data processing is handled onboard using artificial intelligence, removing the need for external servers or complex multi-vendor coordination. The result is a dramatically simplified installation process and a more coherent data output for the agencies and integrators that rely on intersection-level intelligence to make infrastructure decisions.

"For the first time, councils and integrators can move beyond guesswork," said Simon Maselli of XVision AI. "XVision AI gives them the evidence to answer critical questions — where risk is building, why congestion persists, and where investment will have the greatest impact — before those issues turn into costly or dangerous outcomes."

The platform is designed to serve two distinct buyer groups. For infrastructure integrators, EagleEye offers a single-device solution with a straightforward installation process and recurring revenue potential through software-based capability additions delivered over time. For government transport agencies, the platform provides granular, intersection-level data with a flexible pricing structure — allowing cities to pay only for the capabilities they currently require, without locking into hardware cycles that may not align with future policy or operational needs.

This extensibility is central to XVision AI's long-term value proposition. Rather than requiring physical hardware replacement to unlock new features, EagleEye is designed to receive capability upgrades via software. This means municipalities that deploy the platform today are investing in a device that can support connected vehicle integration and expanded safety analytics as those capabilities become regulatory requirements. For government procurement teams that have historically been cautious about capital commitments due to technology obsolescence risk, this architecture significantly reduces a common barrier to adoption.

Against a backdrop of more than 100,000 identified candidate intersections across APAC, XVision AI's current base of 180 deployments represents an early but strategically meaningful foothold. Reaching the 1,000-intersection milestone by 2027 would mark substantial penetration in a sector where government procurement timelines have traditionally constrained how quickly new platforms can scale.

XVision AI competes in a market that includes VivaCity, Axis Communications, and a range of entrenched legacy sensing technologies that currently hold the majority of existing APAC installations. The company maintains that no competitor delivers comparable all-in-one onboard processing within a single device form factor — a distinction it positions as central to its cost, installation, and operational advantages.

The company is headquartered in Australia and has outlined expansion plans across the APAC region through 2028. Organizations and government agencies interested in deploying EagleEye can contact XVision AI directly through its official website to discuss deployment scope, capability requirements, and pricing structures suited to their infrastructure needs.

Visit xvision.ai to learn more about the EagleEye platform and XVision AI's APAC expansion.

About XVision AI

XVision AI is an Australian intelligent transport technology company developing AI-powered infrastructure solutions for road authorities, city governments, and infrastructure integrators across the Asia-Pacific region. Its flagship product, EagleEye, is a single stereo-vision device that consolidates the functionality of multiple legacy traffic sensing systems into one onboard AI-processing unit — delivering safety analytics, congestion insights, and mobility data at the intersection level.

Since launching commercially in late 2024, XVision AI has deployed its platform across 180 intersections in APAC and is targeting 1,000 deployments by 2027. The company's software-extensible architecture is designed to future-proof government infrastructure investments, enabling cities to expand platform capabilities — including connected vehicle integration — through software rather than hardware replacement.

Contact Information:

Contact Information:

Simon Maselli

simon.maselli@minnovation.com.au

XVision AI

https://xvision-ai.com/

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7a428d8-57cf-404f-9b41-a41560904b3b