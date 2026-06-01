Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX); Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI); and Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CALIX, INC. (NYSE: CALX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), shares prior to January 28, 2026, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/calix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. Alternatively, if you purchased Calix, Inc. shares between January 28, 2026, and April 21, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company's first quarter margins had significantly benefited from advanced purchasing of memory components; (2) that the Company's advanced supply of memory components was dwindling; (3) that, as a result, the Company was experiencing negative margin pressure as it was forced to purchase memory components at rising market prices; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's margins, business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX), shares prior to January 28, 2026, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/calix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Calix, Inc. shares between January 28, 2026, and April 21, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#Calix #CALX $CALX

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Commvault shares between April 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Commvault shares between April 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI). The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares on or near the Company’s November 6, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era (NASDAQ: NUAI) and certain of its officers allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also misrepresented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas when in fact, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. Moreover, a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

Then, on December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to the complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares prior to November 6, 2024, and continue to hold shares today, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085, to learn more.

#NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI

PHREESIA, INC. (NYSE: PHR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares prior to May 8, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/phreesia-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Phreesia shares between May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Phreesia was experiencing slowing demand and diminished visibility into key revenue streams; (2) the Company's Network Solutions segment was facing weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about Phreesia's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis and were materially false and misleading at all relevant times when made.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares prior to May 8, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/phreesia-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Phreesia shares between May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#PHR #Phreesia $PHR

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com