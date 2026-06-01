American Banker Reveals New Honorees for The Most Innovative People in Finance and Innovation of the Year

New York, United States, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inaugural ranking honors 50 leaders, alongside 10 teams recognized for Innovation of the Year, driving measurable innovation across banking and financial services

American Banker today announced the inaugural honorees for The Most Innovative People in Finance, a program recognizing executives and industry leaders driving transformation across banking, payments, technology, customer experience, AI, and digital financial services.

The inaugural list honors 50 executives delivering impact through strategy, technology, and execution. From scaling AI across enterprise operations to modernizing core infrastructure and redefining customer experiences, these honorees represent the forefront of digital transformation across financial services.

“Innovation is reshaping the economics and competitive structure of financial services in more tangible ways,” said Holly Sraeel, SVP, Strategy and Content, American Banker Live Media. “These honorees are leading new institutional strategy, accelerating enterprise-wide modernization efforts, and helping establish the infrastructure that could shape banking over the next several years."

The Most Innovative People in Finance

The inaugural ranking of The Most Innovative People in Finance recognizes 50 executives whose leadership, execution, and measurable results are redefining what’s possible in financial services. These honorees represent innovation in action—transforming customer experiences, advancing operational excellence, and turning emerging technologies into meaningful new markets and business outcomes.

The ranking methodology is based on quantitative and qualitative factors encompassing leadership, investment in technology innovation, and number, size and impact of digital transformation initiatives over a single year (2025) and three-year time horizon, including internal cost efficiency gains and/or new revenue generation, and, where applicable, impact on the industry. Their work reflects the bold thinking and strategic leadership driving the next era of digital transformation across banking and financial services. (Eligible executives had to work for institutions with a bank charter or license and be based in the U.S. or Western Europe.)

Leading this year’s list:

#1: Jeff Sinnott, CEO, Vantage Bank

#2: Caitlin Long, CEO, Custodia Bank

#3: Marco Argenti, CIO, Goldman Sachs

#4: Maksims Volkovs, SVP and Chief AI Scientist, TD Bank

#5: Nathan McCauley, CEO, Anchorage Digital

“What sets this group apart is their ability to turn innovation into real, measurable impact,” said Chana Schoenberger, Editor in Chief of American Banker. “They’re not just responding to change—they’re driving it, and in doing so, redefining how the industry moves forward.”

Innovation of the Year Honorees

American Banker has also announced the 2026 Innovation of the Year honorees, spotlighting groundbreaking initiatives redefining the future of digital banking.

In its second year, these new projects, initiatives and products represent the industry’s most forward-thinking work in action—across 10 categories of innovation— that are delivering measurable impact, accelerating transformation, and pushing the boundaries of what financial institutions can achieve.

The 2026 honorees and their solutions by category are:

Customer Experience: Ally Financial, in conjunction with its partner LangChain, is recognized for Personas

Ally Financial, in conjunction with its partner LangChain, is recognized for Personas Digital and Mobile-First Banking: Bank of America is recognized for CashPro Capital Markets Insights

Bank of America is recognized for CashPro Capital Markets Insights Embedded Finance: Fifth Third Bank is recognized for Newline by Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bank is recognized for Newline by Fifth Third On-Chain Finance : HSBC is recognized for Next Gen Treasury

: HSBC is recognized for Next Gen Treasury Payments : Huntington Bank, in conjunction with its partner Payabli, is recognized for Payments Connect

: Huntington Bank, in conjunction with its partner Payabli, is recognized for Payments Connect Regulation, Compliance + Risk Management: Morgan Stanley, in conjunction with its partners Refinitiv, Bloomberg, MorningStar, Hazelcast and Snowflake, is recognized for the XBU platform

Morgan Stanley, in conjunction with its partners Refinitiv, Bloomberg, MorningStar, Hazelcast and Snowflake, is recognized for the XBU platform Fintech : Synchrony is recognized for PRISM

: Synchrony is recognized for PRISM Artificial Intelligence + Data Analytics: TD Bank is recognized for AI Prism

TD Bank is recognized for AI Prism Banking-as-a-Service : U.S. Bank, in conjunction with its partner Edward Jones, is recognized for Bank-in-a-Box

: U.S. Bank, in conjunction with its partner Edward Jones, is recognized for Bank-in-a-Box Cybersecurity and Fraud: Wells Fargo is recognized for Vantage

On the evening of June 16, one standout initiative will ultimately be announced as the overall Innovation of the Year, setting a new benchmark for impact and execution across the industry.

Learn more about the honorees and DIGITAL BANKING

To dive deeper into the people, companies and projects included in the rankings, or to attend the Digital Banking Conference, learn more at the links below.

About DIGITAL BANKING

DIGITAL BANKING, hosted by American Banker, convenes the executives, technologists, fintech leaders, and operators redefining how banking is built, delivered, secured and experienced. Taking place June 15–17, 2026, in Orlando, the event will explore the technologies, strategies, and operational shifts transforming financial services — from AI and digital transformation to payments innovation, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, data strategy, and the future of financial infrastructure.

Built for decision-makers driving real change across the industry, DIGITAL BANKING centers on practical insights, peer-led conversations, and the operational realities of modernizing banking at scale.

About American Banker

American Banker is the trusted source that senior executives focused on financial markets rely on to lead through change. Through independent journalism, expert analysis, proprietary research, and benchmarking, American Banker delivers the insight financial leaders need to navigate critical opportunities and risks — AI and technology innovation, policy and regulation, M&A, and risk and resilience. American Banker connects a financial services community of more than 950,000 professionals both in person and online. Learn more at americanbanker.com.

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