Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 22 to May 29, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from May 22 to May 29, 2026

Puteaux, June 1, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 22 to May 29, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/22/2026FR001243512114,70027.1688AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/22/2026FR001243512175,31727.1540CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/22/2026FR001243512111,66427.1586TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/22/2026FR001243512187,33927.1506XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/25/2026FR001243512115,85827.4704AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/25/2026FR001243512177,46627.4723CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/25/2026FR001243512111,52427.4712TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/25/2026FR001243512186,55227.4635XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/26/2026FR001243512115,55026.8853AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/26/2026FR001243512176,76526.8908CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/26/2026FR001243512111,33626.8881TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/26/2026FR001243512183,73626.8869XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/27/2026FR001243512115,91826.9408AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/27/2026FR001243512176,90226.9413CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/27/2026FR001243512111,13926.9354TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/27/2026FR001243512183,01126.9348XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/28/2026FR001243512116,53126.5509AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/28/2026FR001243512177,93626.5500CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/28/2026FR001243512111,66326.5408TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/28/2026FR001243512183,02526.5481XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/29/2026FR001243512116,47126.9773AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/29/2026FR001243512177,82626.9732CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/29/2026FR001243512111,69126.9633TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49205/29/2026FR001243512184,03826.9615XPAR
 Total1,133,95826.9953 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 22 to May 29, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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