Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from May 22 to May 29, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from May 22 to May 29, 2026

Puteaux, June 1, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from May 22 to May 29, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/22/2026 FR0012435121 14,700 27.1688 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/22/2026 FR0012435121 75,317 27.1540 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/22/2026 FR0012435121 11,664 27.1586 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/22/2026 FR0012435121 87,339 27.1506 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/25/2026 FR0012435121 15,858 27.4704 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/25/2026 FR0012435121 77,466 27.4723 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/25/2026 FR0012435121 11,524 27.4712 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/25/2026 FR0012435121 86,552 27.4635 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/26/2026 FR0012435121 15,550 26.8853 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/26/2026 FR0012435121 76,765 26.8908 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/26/2026 FR0012435121 11,336 26.8881 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/26/2026 FR0012435121 83,736 26.8869 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/27/2026 FR0012435121 15,918 26.9408 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/27/2026 FR0012435121 76,902 26.9413 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/27/2026 FR0012435121 11,139 26.9354 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/27/2026 FR0012435121 83,011 26.9348 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/28/2026 FR0012435121 16,531 26.5509 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/28/2026 FR0012435121 77,936 26.5500 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/28/2026 FR0012435121 11,663 26.5408 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/28/2026 FR0012435121 83,025 26.5481 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/29/2026 FR0012435121 16,471 26.9773 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/29/2026 FR0012435121 77,826 26.9732 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/29/2026 FR0012435121 11,691 26.9633 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 05/29/2026 FR0012435121 84,038 26.9615 XPAR Total 1,133,958 26.9953



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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