BlockchAIn Appoints Former Vantage / HP Data Center Leader Nicholas Ukachi to Join Amazon Veteran-Led Team Advancing AI Data Center Construction Execution

Ukachi Joins Construction Team Led by Amazon Veteran, Bringing Over 16 Years of Data Center Project Management Experience - Including Hyperscale Programs at Vantage Data Centers and Enterprise Builds at HP

Appointment Supports 9-to-12-Month AI Data Center Delivery Timeline as BlockchAIn Builds Toward Market Re-Rating

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“BlockchAIn” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence (“AI”) workloads, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Ukachi as Project Manager, effective June 1, 2026. Mr. Ukachi will support construction execution under Christopher Iannacone, Director of Construction Execution and former Amazon Director of Project Management, as the Company advances its pipeline of AI data center conversions targeting a 9-to-12-month delivery timeline.

Mr. Ukachi brings more than 16 years of data center project management experience, most recently as Senior Construction Project Manager for Hyperscale Data Center Projects at Vantage Data Centers, and previously as Project Manager at HP, where he led data center construction, migration, and consolidation programs in Virginia. He has delivered programs totaling 280MW, 330MW, and 788MW of capacity across greenfield, brownfield, and white-space environments, managing multidisciplinary teams of up to thirty-nine professionals. His background spans AI data center infrastructure incorporating 2N redundancy architectures, liquid cooling, and high-density GPU systems, with direct accountability for scope, schedule, cost, MEP, commissioning, and GC oversight.

Mr. Ukachi joins a construction organization led by Mr. Iannacone. Mr. Iannacone brings more than 25 years of mission-critical engineering and construction experience, including oversight of more than three gigawatts of completed data center capacity. He previously served as Director of Project Management at Amazon.com, Inc., where he led the development, construction, and deployment of Amazon's AWS data center facilities across North America, managing teams of more than one hundred professionals and overseeing more than $500 million in capital deployment.

BlockchAIn currently trades at approximately $2 million per operating megawatt. Historically, purpose-built AI data center assets have commanded significantly higher market valuations. By assembling a proven construction execution team capable of delivering purpose-built AI data center capacity within an anticipated 9-to-12-month delivery timeline, the Company is targeting improved market recognition as delivery milestones demonstrate the platform's ability to convert power infrastructure into operating AI data center assets.

"Bringing Nicholas onto Chris's team directly addresses our ability to deliver AI data center capacity on a timeline the market can underwrite," said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. "We believe that his work at Vantage, combined with Chris's track record running Amazon's data center construction program across North America, gives us the execution depth to move from power assets to operating capacity within 9 to 12 months. That is the catalyst for re-rating."

"Vantage and HP gave me the foundation to deliver complex, large-scale data center programs on schedule and within scope," said Mr. Ukachi. "Working under Chris, who built and led Amazon's data center infrastructure program, gives me confidence that BlockchAIn has the right team to get AI data center capacity online fast. I look forward to executing on that."

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company’s platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://www.aib.us/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

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