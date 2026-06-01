Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital as of May 31, 2026

 | Source: GTT GTT

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
composing the share capital as of May 31, 2026

Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, June 1, 2026

DateTotal number of sharesTheoretical total number of voting rights1Net total number of voting rights2
May 31, 202637,117,77237,117,77237,064,515

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information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 42 64
                        

1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares

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GTT Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - May 2026
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