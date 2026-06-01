



MONTREAL, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As recent economic indicators confirm Canada’s entry into a technical recession, prominent Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and strategic investor Yanik Guillemette shares a stark assessment of Ottawa's lack of economic direction. He warns that the current downturn goes far beyond statistics, driven by a decision-making paralysis that is destroying business confidence on the ground.

According to recent economic data, the Canadian economy shrank in three of the last four quarters, a contraction unmatched by any other G7 country.

Yanik Guillemette Warns of the Damage Caused by Administrative Inertia

"Businesses urgently need to feel the presence of a strong, stable, and predictable government. The current political uncertainty severely dampens investor confidence, and that trickles down to affect every sector," said Yanik Guillemette. "On the ground, we are witnessing terrible delays even for micro-decisions. Administrative and operational processes are completely stalled. This suffocating red tape is paralyzing entrepreneurship at a time when companies need operational agility the most."

This regulatory and leadership vacuum is deeply reflected in the following economic indicators from the business sector:

Declining Capital Investment : Business capital investment fell another 0.7%, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly decline.

: Business capital investment fell another 0.7%, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly decline. Massive Capital Flight : Over $20 billion in net investment has fled the Canadian economy, with $109.3 billion leaving the country while only $88.4 billion returned.

: Over $20 billion in net investment has fled the Canadian economy, with $109.3 billion leaving the country while only $88.4 billion returned. Surging Unemployment: The labor market shed 112,300 jobs in the first three months of the year alone, driving Canada to the second-highest unemployment rate in the G7 (a third higher than in the United States).

A Structural Crisis Hitting Both Businesses and Households

Guillemette argues that the federal government's inability to provide clear economic guidance is exacerbating financial vulnerabilities across the country. Equifax data highlighted in recent reports shows that business and consumer insolvency volumes have surged by nearly 19% year-over-year, climbing to levels not seen since 2009.

Concurrently, mortgage delinquency rates have jumped 32% year-over-year, while Canada maintains the highest household debt in the G7 by a wide margin. The social fallout of this stagnation is severely impacting communities: as noted in a recent report, the CEO of the Daily Bread Food Bank recently reported that one-tenth of Greater Toronto Area residents are now relying on food banks, following a staggering 340% increase in utilization since 2019.

"An economy cannot rebuild itself in a leadership vacuum," Guillemette concludes. "If the government remains weak and continues to let endless bureaucracy stall basic corporate operations, this technical recession will cement itself as a long-term economic decline."

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based technology entrepreneur and strategic investor who contributes to the strategic development of various companies. Specializing in AI adoption for SMEs, digital infrastructure, and North American Trade & Economy, he is widely recognized for his advocacy surrounding long-term technological tools, digital sovereignty, and the economic implications of public policy.

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