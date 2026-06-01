NexLiving Communities Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: NXLV) – NexLiving Communities Inc. (“NexLiving” or the “Company”) announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has provided conditional acceptance of the Company’s Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “NCIB”), subject to the Company meeting all of the requirements of the Exchange.

Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares (“Shares”) in total, being approximately 9.7% of the Company’s public float (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) as at May 28, 2026, during the 12-month period commencing June 3, 2026 and ending June 2, 2027. To facilitate the NCIB, the Company will enter into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker, Raymond James Ltd. The ASPP will allow for purchases of Shares under the NCIB at times with the Company may otherwise be restricted from purchasing Shares due to insider trading rules or corporate blackout periods. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by the Company prior to the blackout period in accordance with the rules of the TSXV, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSXV concurrently with the NCIB.

The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company and will be facilitated by Raymond James Ltd. All Share purchases under the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems and will be purchased for cancellation. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the NCIB will be financed out of the working capital of the Company.

The Board of Directors believes that, from time to time, the trading price of the common shares does not reflect the value of its business and its future prospects. Accordingly, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes that its common shares are an attractive investment (and an appropriate use of available corporate funds), and that the NCIB is in the best interests of the Company and represents an opportunity to enhance value for its shareholders.

To May 31, 2026, NexLiving purchased and cancelled a total of 267,800 Shares under the previous normal course issuer bid that expires on June 2, 2026 at an average cost of $2.235 per share.

A copy of the Company’s notice filed with the Exchange may be obtained by any shareholder, without charge, by contacting info@nexliving.ca.

About the Company

NexLiving Communities Inc. (TSXV: NXLV) is a Canadian multi-family real estate company focused on acquiring, operating, and growing a portfolio of recently built and refurbished, highly leased residential properties in secondary markets across Canada.

NexLiving is developing a new standard in Canadian multi-family real estate, with a focus on long-term tenants who value proximity to healthcare, nature trails, parks, public transportation, and convenient services, and who hold modern, condo-style expectations of their homes and communities. The Company's portfolio consists of Class A, low- and mid-rise buildings featuring modern and high-end finishes, elevators, heated underground parking, and a range of amenities designed to support a hassle-free, maintenance-free lifestyle. NexLiving aims to deliver exceptional living experiences to our residents and provide comfortable, affordable housing solutions that cater to a wide range of demographics. The Company currently owns 2,058 units in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba and has 108 units under construction in Ottawa.

NexLiving is executing a disciplined and accretive growth strategy acquiring high-quality assets with strong day-one cash flow, optimizing operations, and recycling capital into higher-yielding opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate both acquisition targets and non-core asset dispositions as part of its ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, with a scalable growth pipeline extending well beyond 2026.

For more information about NexLiving, please refer to our website at www.nexliving.ca and our public disclosure at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “projects”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “continues”, “anticipates”, or “does not anticipate” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, management’s expectations of additional rental increases to come into effect by year end and the further enhancement of the Company’s financial results. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management regarding future events and operating performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings, which can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, under NexLiving’s profile, as well as under Risk Factors section of the MD&A released on May 14, 2026. Although forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Stavro Stathonikos

sstathonikos@nexliving.ca

416-876-6617