Vallourec Geothermal Deep Dive

Monday, June 15th 2026 at 05:00 PM CET

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President New Energies, Project Line Pipe and Process are pleased to invite you to the Vallourec Geothermal Deep Dive webcast scheduled for June 15th at 05:00 PM CET.

To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:

https://vallourec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-06-15-geothermaldeepdive

To participate in the call, please visit:

https://engagestream.euronext.com/vallourec/2026-06-15-geothermaldeepdive/dial-in



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

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