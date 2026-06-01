SUDAN LITIGATION:

STATEMENT FROM BNP PARIBAS

Paris, 1st June 2026

On 22 May, BNP Paribas filed its opening brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, seeking reversal of the trial court judgment.

The brief demonstrates that the trial court fundamentally misconstrued Swiss law and prevented the Bank from introducing highly relevant evidence showing that the financial transactions at issue were authorized under Swiss and European law, among several other legal errors.

On 29 May, several respected amici — the Governments of Switzerland and the United States, distinguished academics and jurists, and leading industry organizations — filed proposed amicus briefs in support of the Bank’s legal arguments.

BNP Paribas is confident in its arguments and looks forward to presenting its case before the Second Circuit.

Attachment