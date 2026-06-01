Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges ChampionX Corporation Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired ChampionX securities between February 29, 2024 and April 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CHX.

ChampionX Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) while repurchasing millions of dollars’ worth of ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) common stock, Defendants were in possession of material nonpublic information regarding offers made by Schlumberger Limited (“SLB”) to acquire ChampionX at a premium to prevailing market prices;

(2) Defendants failed to either abstain from trading or disclose SLB’s offer(s), which, if disclosed, would have signaled to investors that ChampionX’s stock was worth significantly more than its trading price;

(3) Defendants further failed to disclose subsequent offers and negotiations involving ChampionX and SLB; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for ChampionX Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CHX. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in ChampionX you have until July 14, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to ChampionX Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for ChampionX Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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