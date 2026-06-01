LECTRA: Share buyback program - Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from May 25 to May 29, 2026

Share buyback program



Aggregated disclosure of transactions in own shares

carried out from May 25 to May 29, 2026

Paris, June 1st, 2026,

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 29, 2026, to operate on its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Lectra SA (LEI: 9695000KWQEBUDT6IO19) announces below the transactions in its own shares (LSS - FR0000065484) carried out from May 25 to May 29, 2026:

Issuer

Name Transaction

Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market

(MIC Code) LECTRA 05/25/2026 FR0000065484 5,445 16.7728 XPAR LECTRA 05/25/2026 FR0000065484 448 16.7981 TQEX LECTRA 05/25/2026 FR0000065484 1,102 16.7791 AQEU LECTRA 05/25/2026 FR0000065484 4,293 16.7646 CEUX LECTRA 05/26/2026 FR0000065484 14,988 16.6986 XPAR LECTRA 05/26/2026 FR0000065484 9,801 16.7086 CEUX LECTRA 05/26/2026 FR0000065484 1,584 16.6849 AQEU LECTRA 05/26/2026 FR0000065484 1,080 16.6879 TQEX LECTRA 05/272026 FR0000065484 14,707 16.8469 XPAR LECTRA 05/272026 FR0000065484 7,761 16.8039 CEUX LECTRA 05/272026 FR0000065484 1,553 16.7803 AQEU LECTRA 05/272026 FR0000065484 1,083 16.7980 TQEX LECTRA 05/28/2026 FR0000065484 15,032 16.6497 XPAR LECTRA 05/28/2026 FR0000065484 9,757 16.6475 CEUX LECTRA 05/28/2026 FR0000065484 1,643 16.6321 AQEU LECTRA 05/28/2026 FR0000065484 1,030 16.6313 TQEX LECTRA 05/29/2026 FR0000065484 6,270 17.1716 XPAR LECTRA 05/29/2026 FR0000065484 3,255 17.2056 CEUX LECTRA 05/29/2026 FR0000065484 697 17.2666 AQEU LECTRA 05/29/2026 FR0000065484 704 17.3118 TQEX TOTAL 102,233 16.7783





About Lectra

At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.

For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra – World Headquarters: 16–18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 – lectra.com

A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris B 300 702 305

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