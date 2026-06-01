Welcome to Harlem Named #6 Best History Tour in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best

New York City, NY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY — Welcome to Harlem, a distinguished tour company known for its engaging walking tours that connect people to Harlem's rich history and culture, has been honored as the #6 Best History Tour in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best. This prestigious recognition comes as a result of a nationwide Readers’ Choice Awards competition, placing Welcome to Harlem among the top history tour companies in the country.

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Founded in 2004, Welcome to Harlem has been dedicated to enhancing appreciation for Harlem's vibrant history and culture. The company offers captivating weekly live performances of gospel and jazz concerts, aiming to provide guests with memorable experiences that foster a deep love for this lively neighborhood.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are highly regarded, with winners selected by a combination of expert editors and thousands of public voters. This accolade highlights Welcome to Harlem's commitment to excellence and its impact on both guests and local communities.

Carolyn Johnson, CEO of Welcome to Harlem, expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating,

"Being named among the best history tours in the United States is a tremendous honor. It reflects our dedication to sharing Harlem's unique stories and our passion for connecting people to this incredible community."

Welcome to Harlem's tours are designed to offer an immersive experience, allowing participants to explore the magic of Harlem through its rich history and cultural landmarks. The company’s mission is to ensure that every guest leaves with a deeper understanding and appreciation of Harlem.

This accolade from USA TODAY 10Best not only acknowledges the quality of Welcome to Harlem's tours but also underscores the company's role in promoting cultural tourism and education. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to providing exceptional tours that celebrate Harlem's heritage.

Welcome to Harlem is the creator of the broad game Harlem-opoly and kids podcast The Harlem Time Trotters.

For more information about Welcome to Harlem and its award-winning tours, visit their official website.

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Press Inquiries

Carolyn Johnson

info [at] welcometoharlem.com

6467503535

https://welcometoharlem.com

145 West 122nd Street, New York, NY 10027