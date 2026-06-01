American Operator Welcomes Michael Friedman As Chief Financial Officer

Austin, TX, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Operator Holdings Co. ("American Operator"), a company reviving the American Dream through small business ownership, announced today the appointment of Michael Friedman as its founding Chief Financial Officer.

Joining the executive team and investment committee, Friedman brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across finance, investing, and strategy. Most recently, he served as SVP of Finance & Strategy at People Inc., an IAC portfolio company. Under his leadership, the company became the #1 digital publisher and grew from $100M to over $1B in revenue and $300M in EBITDA. Friedman oversaw FP&A, strategic finance, and corporate development, leading several acquisitions, including the landmark $2.7B purchase of Meredith and its associated $1.6B debt raise. His deep expertise in M&A, capital markets, financial planning, and strategic decision-making will be instrumental as American Operator works toward owning hundreds of businesses.

"I am thrilled to have Mike partner with us at American Operator," said William Fry, Founder and CEO of American Operator. "His track record speaks for itself. He’s led transformative M&A deals, raised billions from the capital markets, and executed aggressively on bold visions. He is the ideal partner to help us build a public company that allows everyday Americans to own a piece of the American Dream on Main Street."

The announcement follows the company's recent fundraise led by 8VC and Human Capital, with participation from more than 40 small business owners. "At a time when millions of small business owners are retiring, American Operator exists to ensure that this dream lives on for the next generation of owners on Main Street. Mike Friedman has what it takes to be a great partner to the founder, William Fry, and to rapidly scale the number of incredible operators we can enable to become owners,” said Baris Akis, Investor and Board Member at American Operator.

"American Operator's mission deeply resonates with me," said Friedman. "As the son and grandson of small business owners, I have a great appreciation for the promise of the American Dream through business ownership. I could not be more excited to help American Operator solve this succession crisis."

Prior to People Inc., Mike worked as a research analyst at both Lake Trail Capital and Amici Capital, evaluating public and private company investments. He began his career in investment banking at Jefferies, executing M&A, leveraged finance, and IPO transactions. Mike holds a B.S. from Cornell University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About American Operator

American Operator is a mission-driven company committed to keeping critical Main Street businesses in local hands. The firm partners with retiring small business owners and turns exceptional, mission-aligned operators into owners through a unique, ‘operate-to-own’ succession model. Learn more about American Operator at www.americanoperator.com.

Press Inquiries

media [at] americanoperator.com

https://www.americanoperator.com/

2810 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704