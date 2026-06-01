Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Releases Whitepaper on CMS Medicare Advantage Final Rule and Announces Pilot Launch of Limb Outcomes Voice (LOV)

MCLEAN, Va., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off a month-long celebration of the 15-year anniversary of its founding, the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) today announced the release of its new whitepaper, The Medicare Advantage Final Rule: A Defining Moment for O&P—and Why Data Will Decide Who Wins, alongside the pilot launch of the Limb Outcomes Voice (LOV), a new patient-centered outcomes platform designed to elevate the voice of individuals living with limb loss and limb difference.

Together, these initiatives represent a coordinated effort to help the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) industry prepare for the accelerating shift toward value-based healthcare and outcomes-driven reimbursement.

The newly released whitepaper examines how the CMS Medicare Advantage Final Rule signals a broader transformation in healthcare policy—one that increasingly ties reimbursement, network participation, and provider value to measurable clinical outcomes and patient impact.

“The industry is entering a new environment where value can no longer simply be described—it must be demonstrated,” said Bill Oldham, Founder of the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation. “Outcomes data and patient-reported experiences are becoming essential infrastructure for the future of O&P.”

Central to the whitepaper is the growing importance of the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR), which enables providers and researchers to systematically capture longitudinal outcomes data across the limb loss and limb preservation population.

At the same time, TLI is launching the pilot phase of Limb Outcomes Voice (LOV), a patient engagement and reporting platform designed to give individuals living with limb loss and limb difference direct access to meaningful insights about their mobility, function, quality of life, and health outcomes.

LOV allows participants to:

Complete outcomes surveys and assessments

View personalized reports and benchmark insights

Access educational resources and support organizations

Contribute their voice to a larger national outcomes effort





According to TLI, the connection between the CMS Final Rule, LLPR, and LOV is intentional.

“The future of healthcare will increasingly be shaped by real-world outcomes and patient experience,” Oldham said. “LOV helps ensure that the patient voice becomes part of the data infrastructure informing clinical care, policy decisions, and reimbursement models.”

The organization believes the combination of provider-driven registry data through LLPR and patient-reported insights through LOV creates a more complete picture of outcomes across the O&P continuum of care.

The whitepaper calls on O&P providers, manufacturers, researchers, and advocacy organizations to work collaboratively to strengthen outcomes measurement, improve data transparency, and ensure the profession plays an active role in defining how value is measured in the future healthcare landscape.

About the Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing innovation, collaboration, and data-driven transformation across healthcare and rehabilitation. Through strategic initiatives, research partnerships, and technology-enabled platforms, TLI works to improve patient outcomes and strengthen the future of care for individuals living with limb loss and limb difference.

For more information, visit:

www.thoughtfoundation.org

Media Contact:

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

info@thoughtfoundation.org